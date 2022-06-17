Klay Thompson’s reaction to his Golden State Warriors winning the NBA championship Thursday was sweet, delicious and an exclamation from way back in the day.

“Holy cannoli,” the guard said after the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to clinch the team’s fourth title in eight years.

"There was a lot of tears shed. ... I knew it was a possibility. But to see it in real time, holy cannoli." pic.twitter.com/nYWKmEtsEz — ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2022

Thompson, who overcame a torn ACL and Achilles tendon to get to this moment, had an off-shooting night in scoring 12 points. But he averaged 17 points for the series.

And he scored major points for his old-timey reaction.

Klays DNA white dude side came out! 😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅 — MAs SonnyBoy (@spiderman2u) June 17, 2022

anyone that goes on live television and say holy cannoli is a legend 😂😂 klay funny af for that lol — Kayla McBride (@kaymac_2123) June 17, 2022

Someone is gonna make some money on some holy cannoli shirts in the Bay Area. — TJ (@mallette_tj) June 17, 2022

The cannoli have healing properties https://t.co/euhkDXdV9V — Steven A Narwhal (@likethetexture) June 17, 2022