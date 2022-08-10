“I live in Dallas and ride religiously every weekend, even when that means (as it did yesterday) temperatures as high as 108 degrees. This thing is magical. I stuffed it entirely full of ice cubes with as much water as would fit around them, and by midway through the ride, when my other Klean Kanteen with single-wall construction had melted entirely through all of its ice and gone lukewarm, it was as if the insulated version had been sitting in the freezer the whole time! I drank what little water was in it and actually had to transfer from the other Kanteen. By the time I got home at the end of an hour in 100+ degree direct sunshine, it still had ice in it. And keeping your innards cool during this kind of a ride makes a HUGE difference. I did not feel like a complete and total wreck for the rest of the day, as a result. Fits in the plastic bottle cages on my road bike, though the matte finish grates a bit on the way in/out of the cage.” — Darren F.

“I love this Klean Kanteen Water Bottle, I bought one for every member of my family and we trekked all over Europe with them. Super handy in the super hot weather. It kept our water cool and refreshing all day long and helped keep the beverage costs down. It is also easy to tote, designed to be able to clip onto your backpack. I paired this water bottle with the re-freezable ice cubes and we were like seasoned travelers. :)” — Crystal

“I received one of these products as a promotional gift from a company. I fell in love with it!! Ordered two more on here at a good price. Keeps things hot and cold for much longer periods of time than I ever thought possible. Taste of stored drinks do not seem to stay in the container - for instance, I filled with beer for a music festival that didn’t allow glass containers (brilliant!! and beer was COLD to the very end on a 97 degree day!) and then used it for water. No problem. Love the blue color I ordered, too.” — Karen Hott