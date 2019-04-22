Amy Klobuchar Says Trump Impeachment Proceedings Are 'Up To The House'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said Monday that President Donald Trump must be held accountable for behavior noted in the special counsel’s investigation, but stressed that impeachment proceedings are currently the House’s responsibility.

“The impeachment proceedings are up to the House. They’re going to have to make that decision,” she said at her CNN presidential town hall in New Hampshire. “I am in the Senate and I believe that we are the jury. ... So if the House brings the impeachment proceedings before us, we will deal with them.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar says there are “very disturbing things” in the Mueller report that “would lead you to believe there is obstruction,” but adds she will wait to see if the House sends impeachment proceedings to the Senate before making a decision for herself. #KlobucharTownHall pic.twitter.com/NNhgOk4VKG — CNN (@CNN) April 22, 2019

Democrats have been discussing potential impeachment proceedings against Trump after the Justice Department released Robert Mueller’s explosive report on April 18.

After the report’s release, Klobuchar commented on the office’s conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. She called the findings “appalling” on Monday. She has also called on Mueller to publicly testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which she sits on.

“First Page of Mueller report says that Russian government interfered in 2016 presidential election ‘in sweeping and systematic fashion,’” she tweeted the day of the report’s release. “So despite the endless doubts cast by the President, this happened.”

Attorney General Barr has made it clear he is not impartial when it comes to this investigation. Now that we have the report we should hear from Robert Mueller himself in public hearings. Our democracy demands it. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 18, 2019

Klobuchar stopped short Friday of directly saying whether Trump should be removed from office, stressing that senators “would be the jury” if the president is impeached by the House.