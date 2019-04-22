Amy Klobuchar Says Trump Impeachment Proceedings Are 'Up To The House'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said Monday that President Donald Trump must be held accountable for behavior noted in the special counsel’s investigation, but stressed that impeachment proceedings are currently the House’s responsibility.
“The impeachment proceedings are up to the House. They’re going to have to make that decision,” she said at her CNN presidential town hall in New Hampshire. “I am in the Senate and I believe that we are the jury. ... So if the House brings the impeachment proceedings before us, we will deal with them.”
Democrats have been discussing potential impeachment proceedings against Trump after the Justice Department released Robert Mueller’s explosive report on April 18.
After the report’s release, Klobuchar commented on the office’s conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. She called the findings “appalling” on Monday. She has also called on Mueller to publicly testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which she sits on.
“First Page of Mueller report says that Russian government interfered in 2016 presidential election ‘in sweeping and systematic fashion,’” she tweeted the day of the report’s release. “So despite the endless doubts cast by the President, this happened.”
Klobuchar stopped short Friday of directly saying whether Trump should be removed from office, stressing that senators “would be the jury” if the president is impeached by the House.
Other 2020 Democrats holding CNN town halls Monday night include Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Warren has already called for Trump impeachment hearings following the release of Mueller’s report.