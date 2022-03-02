Amazon " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">Amazon" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">Amazon Get this box of 60 KN95 masks for half off on Amazon.

Even though mask mandates are lifting in many places across the country, the virus that causes COVID-19 has proven to be an unpredictable force. Whether because new variants are possible or the evolving CDC recommendations, it’s a good idea to still have masks on hand.

These contoured KN95 masks feature a five-layer design, which the manufacturer claims can block 95% or more of airborne particles in varying sizes. Two non-woven layers and two layers of melt-blown fabric are finished with a soft, skin-friendly inner layer for comfortable wear. An adjustable noseband and soft, flexible ear elastics help keep masks secure and provide a customizable fit.

Originally priced at $42.99, you can get 60 individually wrapped masks for half off right now. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so snag them while you can.

It’s worth mentioning that although the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health tests and approves N95 masks, making them a great resource for spotting counterfeit respirators, they don’t test or approve KN95s, the widely available Chinese version of the American N95. Reviewers on Amazon who purchased these masks said they could attest to the five-ply protective design and felt the masks provided protection at an economical cost.