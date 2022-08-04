The Best KN95 Face Masks For Kids To Wear Back To School

Now is the time to stock up on face masks that will keep your little ones comfortable and protected as they head back to the classroom.

Back-to-school season is upon us, and as your little ones prepare to resume (or start) their studies, the best way to help protect them from COVID-19 is with a mask or face covering.

Despite most U.S. public schools making masking optional this school year, it’s still a good idea to wear one: The new BA.5 subvariant is highly transmissible, infections are on the rise across the country and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and children ages 2 years and older in public schools located in areas of high infection rates.

Your child’s mask should be comfortable and well-fitted, properly covering their nose and mouth. While there are several types of masks to choose from, KN95 and N95 masks (which aren’t drastically different from each other) provide a higher level of protection compared to looser-fitting surgical masks or cloth masks. Above all, be sure to look out for counterfeit masks, which may not be as effective at providing protection as recommended by the CDC.

Below, find four KN95 masks for kids you can buy online that will aid in protecting them from infection in the classroom this year.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
WellBefore
A pack of kids' KN95 masks with adjustable ear loops
These masks come in multiple colors, including white, green, red, blue, pink and camo green. They're also comfortable for all-day wear, as they have adjustable ear loops and an adjustable nose piece. Each mask comes individually wrapped so you can pack an extra one in your child's backpack.
$14.90+ at Wellbefore
2
Bona Fide Masks
A pack of 10 KN95 children's masks
This is a smaller version of a popular adult KN95 mask and features a multi-layer filtration system consisting of non-woven, breathable materials as well as an adjustable nose piece and soft ear loops. It's relatively easy to find online, but to make sure it's the real deal and not counterfeit), buy it directly from theofficial distributor, Bone Fide Masks, below.
$13 at Bona Fide Masks
3
Evolvetogether
A 5-pack of KN95 kids' masks
These masks have breathable layers, double filtration and a flat-front design. They're also made with hypoallergenic and latex-free materials to prevent skin irritation.
$14.95 at Evolvetogether
4
Vida
Kids KN95 masks that come in a variety of colors
Vida says their kids' mask was tested and confirmed to have particle filtration efficiency greater than 94%. It's got a comfy yet snug fit, five layers of filtration and comes with a pre-paid return label for easy recycling. Vida makes NIOSH-approved masks for adults and also sells masks for kids.
$35+ at Vida

