Back-to-school season is upon us, and as your little ones prepare to resume (or start) their studies, the best way to help protect them from COVID-19 is with a mask or face covering.
Despite most U.S. public schools making masking optional this school year, it’s still a good idea to wear one: The new BA.5 subvariant is highly transmissible, infections are on the rise across the country and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and children ages 2 years and older in public schools located in areas of high infection rates.
Your child’s mask should be comfortable and well-fitted, properly covering their nose and mouth. While there are several types of masks to choose from, KN95 and N95 masks (which aren’t drastically different from each other) provide a higher level of protection compared to looser-fitting surgical masks or cloth masks. Above all, be sure to look out for counterfeit masks, which may not be as effective at providing protection as recommended by the CDC.
Below, find four KN95 masks for kids you can buy online that will aid in protecting them from infection in the classroom this year.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.