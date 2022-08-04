Back-to-school season is upon us, and as your little ones prepare to resume (or start) their studies, the best way to help protect them from COVID -19 is with a mask or face covering.

Despite most U.S. public schools making masking optional this school year, it’s still a good idea to wear one: The new BA.5 subvariant is highly transmissible , infections are on the rise across the country and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and children ages 2 years and older in public schools located in areas of high infection rates.

Your child’s mask should be comfortable and well-fitted, properly covering their nose and mouth. While there are several types of masks to choose from, KN95 and N95 masks (which aren’t drastically different from each other) provide a higher level of protection compared to looser-fitting surgical masks or cloth masks. Above all, be sure to look out for counterfeit masks, which may not be as effective at providing protection as recommended by the CDC.