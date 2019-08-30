HuffPost Finds

10 Knee-High Boots For Fall 2019 You'll Fall Head Over Heels For

We found knee-high boots with low and high heels perfect for fall and winter.

Knee-high boots for fall 2019

Fall is swiftly approaching, which means the your clothes and shoes will change about as quickly as the leaves.

If there’s one trend we know for sure we’ll be seeing everywhere for fall 2019, it’s knee-high boots. The fall-friendly footwear can take many forms, whether it’s a leather riding boot without a heel or a high-heel suede slouch boot for midi dresses. We expect to see plenty of animal-inspired prints from leopard to mock-croc, and that signature red hue that was all over the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Whether you want a basic knee-high boot to wear with jeans or a statement boot that pairs well with a midi dress, there’s a knee-high boot out there for you. (We even found a few knee-high boots with wide-calf fittings!). So you can spend more time styling and less time searching, here are a few knee-high boots we can’t wait to wear this fall.

1
Naturalizer Daelynn Tall Boot
Nordstrom
Find them for $179 at Nordstrom.
2
Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
Find them for $150 at Nordstrom.
3
Steve Madden Roxana Boot
DSW
Find them for $100 at DSW.
4
Frye Melissa Button 2
Zappos
Find them for $249 at Zappos.
5
Franco Sarto Katherine Boot
Zappos/DSW/Nordstrom
Find them for $140 at DSW.
6
Vince Camuto Dameera Boot
DSW
Find them for $100 at DSW.
7
Sam Edelman Hai Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
Find them for $200 at Nordstrom.
8
Cole Haan Rockland Boot
Zappos
Find them for $300 at Zappos.
9
Marc Fisher Luley Over The Knee Boot
DSW
Find them for $100 at DSW.
10
Sam Edelman Hai
Zappos
Find them for $200 at Zappos.
