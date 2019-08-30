HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Fall is swiftly approaching, which means the your clothes and shoes will change about as quickly as the leaves.

If there’s one trend we know for sure we’ll be seeing everywhere for fall 2019, it’s knee-high boots. The fall-friendly footwear can take many forms, whether it’s a leather riding boot without a heel or a high-heel suede slouch boot for midi dresses. We expect to see plenty of animal-inspired prints from leopard to mock-croc, and that signature red hue that was all over the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Whether you want a basic knee-high boot to wear with jeans or a statement boot that pairs well with a midi dress, there’s a knee-high boot out there for you. (We even found a few knee-high boots with wide-calf fittings!). So you can spend more time styling and less time searching, here are a few knee-high boots we can’t wait to wear this fall.

