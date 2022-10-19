Getty Images/Voyagerix It's time to break out your knee high boots — but not without these simple hacks to make sure they stay up all season.

Fall is prime time for breaking out your favorite cool weather clothing, like shackets and midi skirts. It’s also the perfect season to sport those knee-high and over-the-knee boots that have been collecting dust in your closet.

One annoying problem I constantly run into when boot season rolls around is that some pairs tend to slide down, creating an unwanted slouchy look I wish to avoid.

While I tend to go for tall boots that have an elastic backing to reduce the likelihood of this happening, some boots that lack this feature are just too cute to rule out.

If you also suffer from this footwear predicament, I’ve spent several years figuring out easy hacks to alleviate it. Below, you’ll find four items that will make your boot-wearing experience less droopy.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.