Shopping
Stylefallboots

How To Get Knee High Boots To Actually Stay Up

Boot season is here. These essential items will help prevent your favorite fall footwear from slouching and falling down.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

It's time to break out your knee high boots — but not without these simple hacks to make sure they stay up all season.
Getty Images/Voyagerix
It's time to break out your knee high boots — but not without these simple hacks to make sure they stay up all season.

Fall is prime time for breaking out your favorite cool weather clothing, like shackets and midi skirts. It’s also the perfect season to sport those knee-high and over-the-knee boots that have been collecting dust in your closet.

One annoying problem I constantly run into when boot season rolls around is that some pairs tend to slide down, creating an unwanted slouchy look I wish to avoid.

While I tend to go for tall boots that have an elastic backing to reduce the likelihood of this happening, some boots that lack this feature are just too cute to rule out.

If you also suffer from this footwear predicament, I’ve spent several years figuring out easy hacks to alleviate it. Below, you’ll find four items that will make your boot-wearing experience less droopy.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Fearless body and clothing tape
There's nothing double-sided tape won't fix. And when it comes to keeping your knee high boots up, this popular clothing tape definitely comes in handy. Simply stick it around the opening of each boot and press firmly against your skin to set it in place.

Promising review: "I got this to hold up a pair of boots. They go up to my knees but as I’m walking they always fall to my ankles. I was nervous about this working since it would be constant movement and there’s so much bend near the knees, but it did the trick all day. Definitely recommend!" — Mackenzie Stouwie
$10.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
It Stays roll-on body adhesive
This hypoallergenic roll-on body adhesive is a great alternative to body tape. It's super easy to apply, thanks to the roll-on applicator, so you can target exactly where you want your boot to stick.

Promising review: "This product really works. I have thigh high suede boots that never stay up unless I have this product. Will keep buying." — Elizabeth j coffey
$9.59 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Boot shaper inserts
One trick to keeping your boots afloat is giving them a little more maintenance and care when you first get them. If you've ever bought a pair of boots from a store in-person, you're familiar with the shaper insert that helps retain their tall shape and keeps them from slouching over. You can use this same hack at home with these inserts to keep your boots upright when you're not wearing them. The pack comes with four pairs.

Promising review: "I loved these. I collect a number of boots and I hate when they bent around the ankles and would rub when worn. These are thick, sturdy and still flexible. Not a cheap flimsy material. I will order more as my boot collection grows!" — Sarah B.
$9.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A 3-pack of knee high socks
These over-the-knee socks take up some of the excess space around your calf that may be contributing to your sliding boot. These socks come in black, green, gray, mustard, red and tan.

Promising review: "If you have an issue with your over-the-knee boots slipping down your leg and giving you a more slouchy look, these socks are a must! They help keep the boots in place but are thin enough to not make you feel bulky. I also wore them under jeans when I was going to be outside for a long time in the cold Michigan winter, and they easily fit under your jeans and again don't make your jeans feel too tight on your legs." — Nicole
$17.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A pretty puff-sleeve mini dress with a square neck and ruffled hem

38 Fall Dresses Reviewers Swore Got Them Loads Of Compliments

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

I Lied About Where My Baby Slept At Night — And I’m Not The Only One

Wellness

This Is Your Brain And Body On ‘Sober October’

Style & Beauty

Skin Care’s New ‘It’ Ingredient Can Stop The Formation Of Wrinkles, According To Dermatologists

Parenting

Can My Kid Get A Sugar High From Too Much Candy?

Relationships

Just 36 Funny Tweets For Anyone Who’s Sick Of Dating

Parenting

Do You Have ‘Elastic Nipples’? Here’s What They Are — And What To Know

Food & Drink

40 Funny Tweets About America’s Love/Hate Relationship With Candy Corn

Parenting

21 Couple And Baby Halloween Costumes That Are So Stinkin' Cute

Money

‘Bad Situation’: Soaring U.S. Dollar Spreads Pain Worldwide

Shopping

Hearing Aids Are Now Available Over The Counter At Walmart. Here's How To Buy Them Online.

Shopping

Portable Laptop Chargers For When You Can't Find An Outlet

Home & Living

This True Crime Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

A New Halloween Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

The Best Pre-Made Pie Crust You Can Buy, According To Chefs And Food Scientists

Food & Drink

Mouthwatering Photos From Delaware's Fall Apple Scrapple Festival

Shopping

Where To Get The TikTok-Trending Birkenstock Boston Clogs

Shopping

These Are The Best Lap Desks For Working In Bed

Shopping

Where To Find Bras When You Have Different-Sized Boobs

Shopping

34 Products To Help You Care For Yourself, Your Pets, Home Your Kids And Your Life

Wellness

What To Expect If You Need A Breast Biopsy

Shopping

Shaker-Style Furniture Is Everywhere Right Now (Including At Target)

Shopping

25 Stylish Fall Things From Amazon Your Wallet Just Might Love As Much As You Do

Shopping

19 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

Wellness

Distressing Study On Long COVID-19 Reveals Just How Enduring It Can Be

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

The Best Affordable Cashmere Sweaters That Won't Kill Your Budget

Food & Drink

Chili Cook-Off Winners Share Their Secrets To The Best Chili

Shopping

The Best Fall Fragrances, According To PerfumeTok

Wellness

Too Cold Or Dark Outside To Walk? Try This Instead.

Style & Beauty

More And More Women Are Shaving Their Faces. Here's Why.

Shopping

38 Fall Dresses Reviewers Swore Got Them Loads Of Compliments

Wellness

People With Bipolar Disorder Are Sick Of Fans Making Excuses For Kanye West

Parenting

The Way Parents Talk About Halloween Candy Is A Harmful, Toxic Mess

Shopping

Pet Owners: All Of Your Cleaning Must-Haves Are At Walmart

Shopping

22 Boots That Reviewers Actually Swear By

Shopping

These Stylish Target Desks Are Perfect For Small Spaces

Parenting

7 Relationship Mistakes That Parents Model To Their Kids

Travel

This Travel Trend Allows You To Explore Without Spending A Ton On Trips

Shopping

This Powerful Air Purifier Is Almost Half Off For Amazon Prime

Shopping

Target's Really Good Deal On a KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is Actually Better Than Amazon's