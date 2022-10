A 3-pack of knee high socks

These over-the-knee socks take up some of the excess space around your calf that may be contributing to your sliding boot. These socks come in black, green, gray, mustard, red and tan."If you have an issue with your over-the-knee boots slipping down your leg and giving you a more slouchy look, these socks are a must! They help keep the boots in place but are thin enough to not make you feel bulky. I also wore them under jeans when I was going to be outside for a long time in the cold Michigan winter, and they easily fit under your jeans and again don't make your jeans feel too tight on your legs." — Nicole