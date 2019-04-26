Enrique Díaz / 7cero via Getty Images

For folks who don’t cook much, the idea of “meal prep” may bring to mind visions of Seamless confirmation emails rather than a trip to the grocery store. That said, cooking at home does have a lot of benefits. It’s typically healthier than eating out, is often way more affordable, and it can be a fun and healthy way to spend quality time with those you love.

The key to making cooking more fun is not only finding recipes that are on your level and using ingredients you’re comfortable with, but also discovering ways to use the kitchen tools taking up your drawer space.

Many chefs would agree that a knife is the most important tool you can have in the kitchen. You’re more likely to wind up having accidents if you use a dull knife because it can’t cut through slippery foods. A sharp knife is a safer option, and it will ultimately speed up your time in the kitchen.

You don’t need formal culinary training to own a chef-quality knife. You just need a little caution and some patience while cleaning them. A combo set ― like this 3-Piece Damasukasu Japanese Knife Set, which includes a vegetable knife, slicing knife and utility knife ― is a good place to start. It gives you plenty of choices when chopping through those ingredients.

Right now, this set is over 75% off for only $70. It’s the perfect time to plunge into chef-dom. And, because these handmade knives are guaranteed to stay sharp and remain stain- and rust-resistant, you can really get into the cooking groove easily.

