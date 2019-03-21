Woman Knits Stylish Suit From 300 Plastic Grocery Bags

1 / 7 Tattletale Carts In Cleveland

It’s not only the nosy neighbor who’s watching in Cleveland. Next year the city plans to give recycling carts to residents <a href="http://blog.cleveland.com/metro/2010/08/city_of_cleveland_to_use_high-.html" target="_hplink">outfitted with RFID tags</a>. If the chip indicates the recycling cart hasn’t been brought to the curb in a few weeks, a trash supervisor will sort through the trash looking for recyclables. If paper, cardboard, glass and plastic bottles, and cans make up more than 10% of the trash, the offender receives a $100 fine. City officials are motivated by more than just concerns for the earth. While the city has to pay $30 million a year to dispose of trash, it earns $26 per ton of recyclables.

File/Getty