Tennessee Cop Knocked Unconscious After Allegedly Making Racist Remarks

Knoxville Police Department Tanner Holt, 22, was knocked unconscious by a single punch after allegedly making racist remarks to a Black man.

A Knoxville Police Department officer attending a wedding reception while off duty was knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks.

“I didn’t know they let Black people into the reception,” 22-year-old KPD officer Tanner Holt reportedly told a Black man just moments before he was knocked unconscious.

Officers responded June 26 to an Old City parking lot in Knoxville, Tennessee, where Holt was attending the event at which Jonathan Toney was also a guest, according to police documents obtained Wednesday by WVLT-TV in Knoxville.

Toney, who is Black, told police that Holt repeatedly made racist remarks toward him. When Toney asked Holt to stop, Holt allegedly said he was “part of the Black community.”

That’s when Toney allegedly punched Holt in the face a single time, knocking him unconscious.

Two witnesses confirmed Toney’s story, and a third witnesses said she did not hear what was said but witnessed the punch. All three witnesses said Holt was heavily intoxicated, according to the report. Holt was taken to a hospital after being punched.

The police department’s internal affairs is conducting an investigation into the incident, WVLT reported. No arrests have been made.