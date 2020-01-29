A basketball game tribute to Kobe Bryant took an electrifying form in Chandler, Arizona, on Tuesday.

A player wearing Bryant’s No. 24, cheered on by chants of “Kobe!,” hit the winning shot in a high school basketball game. And the gym erupted. (See the clip below.)

Watch Basha High School’s Trenton McLaughlin take a long pass and sink an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer for ﻿a 51-48 victory over Perry High School.

ESPN replayed the moment in a Bryant tribute on SportsCenter, Basha noted on its website.

Since the Lakers legend was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday along with eight others, players have found creative ways of honoring him.

NBA athletes intentionally committed 8-second and 24-second clock violations to pay tribute to the icon, who wore the numbers 8 and 24 in his career. The homage was borrowed Tuesday night by LeBron James Jr. and Sierra Canyon high school teammates against Campbell Hall. James slammed home a thunderous dunk to punctuate the evening while his dad watched.