ENTERTAINMENT

Player Wearing Kobe Bryant's Number Hits Winning Shot To Cheers Of 'Kobe!'

The viral moment unfolded at an Arizona high school basketball game and is almost guaranteed to give you chills.

A basketball game tribute to Kobe Bryant took an electrifying form in Chandler, Arizona, on Tuesday.

A player wearing Bryant’s No. 24, cheered on by chants of “Kobe!,” hit the winning shot in a high school basketball game. And the gym erupted. (See the clip below.)

Watch Basha High School’s Trenton McLaughlin take a long pass and sink an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer for ﻿a 51-48 victory over Perry High School.

ESPN replayed the moment in a Bryant tribute on SportsCenter, Basha noted on its website.

Since the Lakers legend was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday along with eight others, players have found creative ways of honoring him.

NBA athletes intentionally committed 8-second and 24-second clock violations to pay tribute to the icon, who wore the numbers 8 and 24 in his career. The homage was borrowed Tuesday night by LeBron James Jr. and Sierra Canyon high school teammates against Campbell Hall. James slammed home a thunderous dunk to punctuate the evening while his dad watched.

RELATED...

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Basketball ESPN Kobe Bryant High School Sports Sports
CONVERSATIONS