Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Honored With Basketball Court Mural In Metro Manila

A famed basketball court in Metro Manila, Philippines, is honoring the lives and legacies of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna with a mural.

Artists and local residents this week painted the public court located at The Tenement housing complex in the city of Taguig with the likenesses of the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

“This is our tribute to them,” Eddie Barbuena, coach of The Tenement’s basketball team, told ESPN. “We will always love you, Kobe Bryant.”

Ezra Acayan via Getty Images A giant mural of former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, painted hours after their death, is seen at a basketball court on Jan. 28, 2020, in the basketball-obsessed Philippines.

Previously, The Tenement has featured murals with basketball greats Michael Jordan and LeBron James, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and even Santa Claus.

Artist Mike Swift, who helps organize The Tenement’s murals, shared updates of the latest work on Instagram and included other snapshots of how The Tenement was paying homage to Bryant:

In one post, Swift said that they created the mural in 24 hours and “will be painting more tributes until the day of his burial.”