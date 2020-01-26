Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna Had Hopes Of Continuing His Basketball Legacy

Gianna Bryant, the 13-year-old daughter of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was an aspiring pro-basketball player before she and the NBA legend were killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

The duo were killed in the crash while reportedly en route to Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, according to multiple news outlets.

Gianna, the second of Kobe and his wife Vanessa’s four daughters, often posted videos of herself playing basketball on Instagram. She had been getting coached by her dad since he retired from the NBA in 2016.