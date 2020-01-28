ENTERTAINMENT

Kobe Bryant Often Said ‘I Want To Die Young’: Tracy McGrady

McGrady, a Basketball Hall of Famer who was Bryant's friend, told ESPN the Lakers icon repeated that he wanted to be "immortalized."

NBA star Tracy McGrady said Monday that Kobe Bryant often told him he wanted “to die young” to be “immortalized.” (See the videos below.)

McGrady, a Basketball Hall of Famer, tearfully remembered his friend Bryant, a fellow athlete who went from high school to the pros and achieved greatness, following Bryant’s death in a California helicopter crash.

“He used to say all the time, ‘I want to die young ... I want to be immortalized,’” McGrady told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. 

“I wanna have my career, be better than Michael Jordan, and I wanna die young,” McGrady quoted Bryant as saying.

“I just thought he was crazy for saying that,” added McGrady, a seven-time All-Star and two-time scoring champ.

Both Nichols and McGrady emphasized later that Bryant, 41, changed his attitude after having children.

The Lakers great died with 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others when a helicopter they were riding in crashed in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. 

Here’s a longer version of McGrady’s interview.

