Kobe Bryant To Be Honored On A Time Magazine Cover

Kobe Bryant will take the spotlight on an upcoming Time magazine cover.

The publication announced Monday that it will memorialize the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player with a commemorative cover, to hit stands on Friday, Jan. 31.

Bryant and eight other people — including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna — tragically died on Sunday after the famous basketball player’s helicopter crashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles. Bryant was 41.

The black-and-white Time cover features an image of Bryant from the back. The angle was seemingly chosen to highlight the retired basketball player’s No. 24 jersey. Bryant appears to be bowing to an audience as a spotlight shines on him from above.

“Kobe Bryant,” reads the only text on the cover. “1978 – 2020.”

People on social media responded to Bryant’s death with an outpouring of grief. Many also took time to honor Gianna, who like her father was a basketball player:

His daughter should be with him on there. That is what I believe he would have wanted. — Nancy Swain (@nancyswain07) January 27, 2020

In a 2018 interview with Barstool Sports’ podcast “The Corp,” Bryant said he frequently used a helicopter in order to dodge Los Angeles’ notorious traffic and spend more time with his family.

“Traffic started getting really, really bad,” Bryant told the podcast. “And I was sitting in traffic and I wound up missing like a school play, because I was sitting in traffic ... I had to figure out a way where I could still train and focus on the craft but still not compromise family time.”

“So that’s when I looked into helicopters, to be able to get down and back in 15 minutes,” he went on. “That’s when it started.”