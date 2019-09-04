Kodi Lee Gives 'America's Got Talent' Another 'Reason' To Love Him

As the pressure mounts on “America’s Got Talent,” singer Kodi Lee keeps bringing it.

Lee, one of the front-runners of NBC’s talent competition, notched another impressive performance in Tuesday’s semifinal, commanding the stage with Calum Scott’s “You Are The Reason.” (See the performance below.)

He took to Twitter early Wednesday and called the evening “so amazing.”

“I love what I do and thank you for spreading your love with me,” the 22-year-old wrote.

After his performance, judge Gabrielle Union praised the singer. “You just keep changing the world every time you step on this stage,” she said.

The singer notes on his Twitter bio that he is a “musical prodigious savant” and “I happen to be blind and autistic, too.” While much has been made of Lee’s disabilities since his Golden Buzzer-earning performance in May went viral, on Tuesday, judge Simon Cowell shifted the emphasis back to Lee’s talent.

“Every time you come on, particularly tonight,” Cowell said, per USA Today, “you put your twist on a song that makes you, in my opinion, one of the most special, talented contestants.”