People Are Celebrating Kodi Lee On 'America's Got Talent' For The Wrong Reasons

Much of the praise surrounding Kodi Lee is pretty offensive to many with disabilities — despite how well-intended it may be.

On the season premiere of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, the 22-year-old contestant, who is blind and autistic, sang and played piano for the judges and earned the golden buzzer, advancing straight to the live shows.

He also became an overnight sensation, earning acclaim from celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, blogger Perez Hilton and Utah Jazz player Joe Ingles.

Loved this moment so much👏🏾👏🏾😭😭! Stood up and cheered in my living room. #KodiLee #AmericasGotTalent https://t.co/oRRAbH3mO0 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) May 29, 2019

I dare you to watch this new America's Got Talent audition and not cry!!!! This is so special! I will never forget how I felt watching Kodi Lee on TV for the first time!!!! https://t.co/7GAVWfRu38 pic.twitter.com/ROjfL6muhu — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) May 29, 2019

Wow!! Kodi Lee you are a superstar 💙💙 https://t.co/JcQg9CRTLp — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) May 29, 2019

Lee’s performance was extraordinary, but the way the talent competition show portrayed him — and the way most non-disabled people and media outlets responded to his performance — echoes offensive stereotypes about disability that reinforce ableism, or discrimination against people who are disabled. Some members of the community vented their frustrations on Twitter.

I knewwww the disabled community was gonna be annoyed asf about that inspiration porn ass editing and narrative on #AGT...I was not surprised Kodi Lee was talented. Idk why abled people think they the only talented ones. 🙄 — HOT GIRL GAB 🥵🔥 (@gabreupp) May 30, 2019

The Center for Disability Rights, a not-for-profit, community-based advocacy and service organization for people with all types of disabilities, said in a statement sent to HuffPost that the coverage surrounding Lee is a “perfect example” of how many media outlets use the unfortunate stereotype of disability being a “tragedy” to create “an inspiring story of overcoming.” By doing this, Lee becomes the subject of a media trope called “inspiration porn” that the organization described as stories in which “people with disabilities are portrayed as ‘inspirational’ for doing the same things as everyone else.”

The CDR said in its statement:

“The media picked up on Kodi Lee’s performance and was quick to show not only how he spoke, but even how he situated himself at the piano, often praising his mother for assisting him. Kodi Lee’s disabilities are as much a part of his identity as one’s heritage or culture. While we agree that Kodi Lee is incredibly talented with his voice and piano skills, we want to be clear that one can be both talented and disabled. By trying to inspire others by showing how Kodi Lee undergoes mundane tasks such as sitting down at the piano, we are only further marginalizing people with disabilities.”

One aspect some found ableist was the original title of Lee’s performance on the show’s YouTube channel, which was “Kodi Lee Defeats Autism and Blindness With Music.”

Kodi Lee’s performance was fantastic, but what in Satan’s name is this title, @AGT @nbc? Horribly offensive and ableist — I could hardly believe it was coming from your official channel! Please try again. #ActuallyAutistic #AmericasGotTalent #ableism #KodiLee pic.twitter.com/mShKSbBjVS — Chrysanthe Tan (@ChrysantheTan) May 29, 2019

Am I the only one who finds the title of the video ableist beyond belief? How the fuck do I defeat autism? Like it's a monster or something? ---- "Golden Buzzer: Kodi Lee Defeats Autism And Blindness With Music!" - Ameri... https://t.co/bThhfAlCfJ #ActuallyAutistic #Ableism — Author Dahlia Donovan (@DahliaDonovan) May 29, 2019

The title, which has since been changed to “Kodi Lee Wows You With a Historical Music Moment,” implied that blindness and autism are burdens that one needs to overcome. When the reality for many who are blind and autistic is that it’s burdensome to have to constantly overcome obstacles in a society that is not accessible and often forgets their existence.

“There shouldn’t be a need, by media or society as a whole, for Kodi to have to overcome his disability to achieve,” the CDR said in its statement.

A seemingly innocent tweet by actor Terry Crews, who is currently the host of “America’s Got Talent,” serves as an example of how inspiration porn reinforces ableism and affects the way society views disability.

In Crew’s tweet, which praises Lee, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star calls to “Erase the DIS, highlight the ABILITY!”

This child of God is a prodigy. Autism and blindness can’t erase the smile from the face of @KodiLeeRocks. Kodi has given HOPE, POWER, and HAPPINESS to those who feel marginalized because of who they are. Erase the DIS, highlight the ABILITY! @gabunion 👍🏾pic.twitter.com/dNDOZqKNhO — terry crews (@terrycrews) May 29, 2019

It is a clichéd sentiment that many in the disability community found problematic, and they voiced their concerns.

I recognize you're trying to push back against society's marginalization of disability but your sentiment contributes to it. You can have a disability & be talented. Disability is an identity, not something that must be overlooked to acknowledge talent. No need to erase anything. — Emily Ladau (@emily_ladau) May 30, 2019

Oh Terry, we like you so much, but this ain’t it. Let’s get you connected to a disability rights activist who can break it down for you. I recommend @Imani_Barbarin, @RebeccaCokley, @VilissaThompson, @IntersectedCrip or yours truly. Happy to help you learn & keep doing better. — Sami Schalk (@DrSamiSchalk) May 30, 2019

Love you Terry, this is a learning moment. The "overcoming disability" narrative is ableist at the core & people don't realize the implications. Kodi is talented & autistic and blind, not talented despite those things. We can embrace all of who he is. Disabled doesn't mean less. — Jennifer Bittner (@SrslyNotBoring) May 30, 2019

The Dis is important because it’s a part of who we are as Disabled people. It’s an identity that shouldn’t be erased. We should be trying to combat the stigma and stereotypes...but ignoring a big part of someone’s life and identity isn’t the way to go. ✨✨ — ￼ (@HijaDe2Madre) May 30, 2019

He did great & I'm very happy for him, but never say "forget the dis" in "disability!" Being blind & autistic very much influences who a person is, & having talent does not erase that. You have to see the whole person, not just pick & choose "acceptable" aspects. — Jessie Nebulous♿ (@jessienebulous) May 29, 2019

Hi Terry, it's great you shared this video to combat disability stigma. But suggesting erasing DIS wouldn't erase stigma, but rather the lived-experiences of disability identity. this tells disabled people our existence should be dismissed adding to an ableist default worldview. — Sandy Ho (@IntersectedCrip) May 30, 2019

There is nothing wrong with the word disability. Erase the perspective it means something negative in the first place. — Rachel ~♡~ Elisabeth (@raelee514) May 29, 2019

Zoe Gross, director of operations at Autistic Self Advocacy Network, told HuffPost in a statement, “It’s frustrating to see so much of the response to his performance focusing on outdated tropes about disability.”

Gross said that there was no need for those ideas to be attached to his performance and agreed with the opinion of many in the community that Lee’s performance “was strong enough on its own.”

“I think a lot of the disability community’s disappointment is due to people openly expressing surprise that someone with multiple disabilities can have exceptional skills and lead a happy life,” she said. “It isn’t helpful for our community when people assume that disabled people don’t do much and are sad all the time, and I think that’s what some people are seeing in the responses to Lee’s performance.”