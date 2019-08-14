Now that’s an encore.

Singer and piano player Kodi Lee, who received the first Golden Buzzer on “America’s Got Talent” this season, came up golden again in a stirring rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” during the live quarterfinal on Tuesday. (See the performance above.)

Judge Simon Cowell noted that Paul Simon granted Lee rare permission to perform the classic ’70s song after viewing his audition, and Lee seized the opportunity at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

His soulful delivery earned him a standing ovation.

“You are genuinely one of the most extraordinary people and talents we’ve had the great fortune to have on any show we’ve ever made,” Cowell said, per USA Today.

The 22-year-old notes on his Twitter that he’s a “musical prodigious savant” and “I happen to be blind and autistic too.”

His “AGT” audition back in May has been viewed more than 42 million times.