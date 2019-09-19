No surprise here.

Singer Kodi Lee, whose audition for “America’s Got Talent” became a viral sensation and quickly made him one of the front-runners, finished at the top on Wednesday.

Lee won the Season 14 competition to earn $1 million and a headlining gig for an “AGT” show in Las Vegas.

“I feel so amazing,” he said after the voting was revealed. “Unbelievable!”

What an incredible chapter in #AGT history!



Lee’s “AGT” audition back in May earned him a Golden Buzzer from judge Gabrielle Union and has been viewed more than 46 million times.

With a soulful delivery on songs such as “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “You Are The Reason,” Lee continued to live up to the hype through the live rounds.

Rounding out the top five in order of finish were the Detroit Youth Choir, comedian Ryan Niemiller, acrobatic troupe V.Unbeatable and the Voices of Service quartet.

Lee noted on Twitter that he is a “musical prodigious savant” and “I happen to be blind and autistic, too.”

Now he can add “America’s Got Talent” champion to his bio.

“He’s changed the world, and he’s going to continue to change the world,” Union said Wednesday, per NBC in Los Angeles.

Check out Lee singing another rendition of Calum Scott’s “You Are The Reason” with Leona Lewis on his big night: