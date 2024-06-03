“I just turned 41 and let me tell you! I haven’t had Botox in over 8 months because of this serum. I have slight fine lines in my forehead and have gotten Botox 4 times over the last two years to make them disappear. Usually after 4 months Botox starts wearing off but I’m on month 8 and have been using this serum for 6 months and fines lines are not appearing even slightly like they normally would. I’ve also started putting this on my nasal folds and under my eyes and crow feet area and my skin looks much more plumped as if I have collagen filling my face as I did in my late 20’s. I’m telling you this is IT! Even better than the hype Sephora brands and better than Sulwashoo.” — Brandi

“Ashley [Mixon] recommended this on TikTok. I decided to try it, and I LOVE IT!! I will forever keep this in my skin care line up. I feel it’s helped my fine lines and wrinkles better than a full year of Tretinoin has! Amazing product!!” — Michelle

“This was my first time purchasing this serum and it was worth every single penny. I turned 30 this year and I’ve been noticing some slight forehead wrinkles and other fine lines on my face. I started including retinol into my regimen but wasn’t seeing the results I wanted. I was at the point where I was considering Tretinoin (and even Botox!). So when I saw this, I was immediately intrigued. A retinol substitute? I read up on PDRN injections and saw how good the results were. This is a topical serum but I figured, why not? First night I used this there was a noticeable lift! A few days later, my forehead feels & looks soooo smooth. This is going to be a repeat product. Next time I’m going to buy the toner that goes with it!!!” — Malina

“I apply this on my skin every morning and night. It really works and gave my skin a fresh look. Has really helped my skin lifted and hydrated so much! My skin is smoother and hormonal breakouts much decreased. Can’t wait to try more of their products!” — Jessica