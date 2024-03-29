Popular items from this list:
- A cult-favorite Cosrx essence formulated with 96.3% snail secretion
- A Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil
- A mandelic acid exfoliator
The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed!Promising review:
"I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up!
No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great
. Highly recommend!" — Sarah D.
A Beauty of Joseon eye serum
Promising review:
"This eye cream makes my eyes so soft, it has this luxurious feel that is better than any high-end product I have tried and for the cost? This stuff is unbelievable.
I tried Ogee and all sorts of products that people swear by, but this one keeps my eyes hydrated and soft all night and lasts until the next day. It also isn’t greasy which I love. Since it has retinol I only put on at night and use a vitamin C serum by murad in the morning. I love this product! You can feel and see a different after one use." — AJ
A jar of Anua Heartleaf daily toner pads
Promising reviews: "
This has been THEEE best product for my dry sensitive skin. These pads are brightening and helped my uneven skin texture
. I didn’t know these pads would change my skin completely!! I’ll be repurchasing forever, best skincare product I’ve used in a long time, you NEED THIS! You’ll immediately notice a difference." — Kenny Vasquez
"When I tell you my skin hasn’t been this clear in forever. I have PCOS and hirsutism, which causes me to grow hair on my neck and chin. I’m also a skin picker so clearing my skin has been really difficult for me. But this product has saved my skin
. I’m still working on my skin picking but when I don’t, these pads help to exfoliate and help with the dark marks. Thank Anua!" — Jessyca Renee
A bottle of The Face Shop's facial foaming cleanser
Promising review:
"None of the many cleansers I’ve tried throughout my life have worked as incredibly as this one has
. I’ve had top recommended brand cleansers that required two washes to thoroughly cleanse it all off. Not with this one. And the scent is wonderful!! I love it even more for that! The size of the bottle is much bigger than I expected and for such a great price!! Highly recommended!" — Carlos
A pore-clearing cleansing oil
BTW, a lot of reviewers say they use this as part of their double cleansing routine. As the name implies, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice: first with an oil-based cleanser, and again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the yucky stuff out of your pores.Promising review:
"BEST OIL CLEANSER I SWEAR. I’ve gone through 3-4 bottles now and it continues to cleanse my skin AMAZING. It melts makeup, clears pores. Honestly a heaven send. The first time I used it, it cleared a lot of my sebum and even now when I use it, it clears any dead skin and dirt I have, even when I don’t wear makeup. BUY IT, it's amazing. You can see all the dirt that came out of my face recently in the photo
[above, right]." — rexichor
An Elizavecca carbonated clay mask
P.S. This reviewer
recommends putting the lid back on when not using because the air activates it.Promising reviews: "
I loved this! The fizzing effect exfoliated and deep cleaned my face….beyond facial smooth and bright
! It felt nice during the treatment. I really sensed DEEP cleaning! I think it will be a nice weekly treat! I highly recommend it for the fun experience and the amazing results." — Amy Lynn Volansky
"I love love love this carbonated bubble clay mask! Ok so the packaging was very cute and simple, when opening up the jar, they give you this little spatula to help spread the mask. A little bit goes a long way
! The texture is jelly-like and smells decent. Once on your face, you can feel it tingling and cracking cause it's creating bubbles on your face. When done your face itself looks like a huge bubble, it's quite fascinating. I kept the mask on for 10 minutes. Afterward, I used wet hands to rub the product in, then I washed with warm water. After using this my face felt amazing! Super soft and shiny, not oily of grimy at all
. Will definitely buy again, 10/10 :)" — Erica
A bottle of Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!Promising review:
"I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much.
You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on
, which I love. My skin is very, very oily but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." — Ms. Renee
A dark spot correcting serum featuring 5% niacinamide, papaya extract, and plant-derived squalane
Promising review:
"I swear by this serum, it made my dark spots disappear.
and I’ve been using this on and off for about 4 months…because I’m not consistent with my skincare lol. These photos
are only about a month apart..as you can see the dark spot on my cheek completely disappeared. i don’t have photos from when I first began using it but there’s a huge improvement!" — Minah
A Beauty of Joseon glow serum
And don't worry, even though this is a serum it won't leave you feeling like you just smeared olive oil over your face.Promising review:
"From the moment I started using this serum I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy
. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about it disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game-changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles
. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" — Yuna Lee
A moisturizing multiceramide cream
Promising review: "This moisturizer has a perfect velvet texture and feel on the skin. Extremely smooth, and melts right into the skin so quickly.
I have extremely dry irritated patchy skin and this moisturizer locks in the moisture
for me so I don't start feeling too dry later in my day. I have used a range of pricey to drugstore moisturizers, and this is the only one I can finally consider a routine staple!! Definitely recommend!!" — Amanda
A Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.Promising review:
"This is the first lip oil I've ever used. Usually I avoid anything with oil because I have very sensitive and generally oilier skin, but I wanted to give this a try because I wanted something sheer and pretty for a natural makeup look. Probably the best purchase I've ever made!!!
It's super sheer and looks fine on its own without any other makeup. The smell is delicious, and while the gloss dries and fades after about an hour or two without eating, the color stays all day!
I did have to reapply after eating, but not after drinking water! I just wish it was bigger, it's a teeny bottle. Would definitely buy again!!" — Rachel
Mixsoon Bean Essence that hydrates and exfoliates your skin at the same dang time
Promising reviews: "
I saw this all over TikTok/Instagram and decided to buy it because I have a lot of sebaceous filaments on my chin and nose. It's a little expensive but I took a gamble: it works! You can physically see the sebaceous filaments come out of your pores, it is not the product bunching up. My problem areas were so much smoother after using and are left with a moisturized glow.
I then proceeded to have my boyfriend use this product to see of it worked this good on everyone on the first try and it worked on his nose as well. Amazing stuff " — Losa
"I have hyperpigmentation and oily skin. I feel this product regulates my oil production and it helps my makeup look so flawless.
10/10." — MissKayMae
A Sioris Time Is Running Out mist delivering the benefits of toner, mist, and serum all at once
Sioris is a cruelty-free brand with vegan certified formulas that have organically farmed, in-season ingredients.Ohlolly
is an Asian woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles, It was founded by two sisters on a mission to curate the finest in Korean skincare and bring authentic K-beauty to the masses. They particularly seek out natural, plant-based products with unique ingredients that are hard to find anywhere else. Promising review:
"This mist is so elegant and somehow moisturizing enough for the winter months while also light enough for the warmer months! I tried a different toning mist after finishing my last bottle, but quickly came running back to the Sioris mist.
Lovely, effective and a beautiful experience. Will definitely repurchase!" — Grace G.
A Dear, Klairs freshly juiced vitamin mask you’re going to absolutely love
This vitamin mask has a pudding-like gel texture. Use it as a daily moisturizer and/or a sleeping mask! Promising review:
"Freakin love this stuff. Makes my skin feel bouncy and hydrated. It feels like a beautiful drink of sunny morning water for the face
. LOVE the smell of this stuff it’s a very bright citrusy scent I can’t describe fully that just smells like you are happy to be alive lol. Oh AND I looked up the ingredients of this stuff on the EWG website
and it had pretty good safety ratings! After using this consecutively for a couple weeks I’ve noticed a significant brightening affect and anti acne affect!
I think this is due to the active ingredients being for skin barrier health so the skin is less likely to break out. And the evening of my skin tone is just an added benefit!" — CatLover222
Mediheal tea tree sheet masks
Promising review:
"I love these masks! I have had a lifelong battle of fighting acne and combination skin. Some spots are super oily and others are super dry. Using this mask 2–3 times a week has improved my overall appearance
and when I do have a breakout, it’s nowhere near as bad." — Miranda
A TikTok-viral all-in-one beauty balm
Check out the balm in action here
.Promising review: "
I recommend this for dry skin rather than oily skin. When I applied it, it felt similar to applying Vaseline. However, it’s not greasy or sticky. I have dry skin and my skin absorbs the multi balm quickly. It spreads well and the area where it was applied became soft. I recommend applying it to the U-zone rather than the T-zone of the face. I mainly apply around the eyes, mouth (nasolabial folds), and neck wrinkles! In particular, immediately upon application, it had the effect of slightly tightening the skin, adding radiance, and reducing wrinkles
(especially around the mouth). I think it definitely helps moisturize when I apply it after skincare, before makeup, and before going to bed." — Ah Kim
A SeoulCeuticals toner mist made with 98% naturally derived ingredients
SeoulCeuticals
is a small Korean skincare business.Promising review:
"I’m on my fourth or fifth bottle of this stuff, I use it as a daily toner and I must say that it is AMAZING
. My skin is even and bright. I look like a buttery roll or a glazed donut and I love it. My skin has never loved me more. I also pair this with their serum, along with a strict skincare routine." — Victoria Del La Torre
A mandelic acid exfoliator
Promising review: "
This was my first time using mandelic acid and I absolutely LOVE this product! I could literally see and tell a difference in my skin a few hours after using it
and especially in the morning after applying at night. It makes my face look so smooth and flawless with makeup. I wish I had known about this product sooner. This is now one of my holy grails and I definitely plan to order more so that I do not run out." — K-rater
A honey mask infused with 38.7% (you guessed it) pure honey
Promising review:
"This is my holy grail
for my combination skin! I’m both oily and really dry; this both hydrates my dry skin but doesn’t leave me feeling oily. I wake up glowing and refreshed.
This is great to do before applying makeup to give you a smooth base. Definitely going to be something I reach for time after time, during any season." — Victoria Oliver
A rejuvenating Bifida Biome Complex ampoule containing five types of probiotics that work overtime
Promising review:
"I received a sampler of this product a couple years ago, and I've been repurchasing it on my own ever since. It's my holy grail — it'shydrating, soothing, and it doesn't irritate my sensitive skin, even when my skin barrier isn't doing well due to tret/sunburn/acne/allergies.
The packaging is stunning, and the serum itself has a lovely texture that's just right in my opinion. It's not too thick or thin, it spreads super well, and it dries down in a way that feels heavenly. It just sinks into your skin and leaves it feeling soft, without any residue, and immediately after application my skin feels bouncy and glowing in that chokchok/mochi/glass skin fashion." — Rex
A pack of peptide patches — these look just like stickers, but they do way more
The UPF 50+ rating is the same one that's used for sun protection clothing. You can read more about UPF, why it matters, and how it's different from SPF on the Skin Cancer Foundation website
.Promising review:
"I purchased this product for sun protection while golfing, and I love it. The patches are invisible on your skin and feel super lightweight. They also lasts all day, even when you’re out in the sun and sweating. If you’re looking for extra sun protection, I highly recommend you get these patches!" — Amazon Customer
And a translucent sunscreen stick
Promising reviews:
"I used this on my Disney trip recently where it was 100 degrees and super humid. It’s super easy to use, fits in my purse, and works well.
I reapplied a couple of times a day and never got burnt. Even through sweating and being in direct sunlight all day. Definitely will repurchase." — Arden
"If making a habit of wearing sunscreen feels like a chore or you dread slathering on creams that feel heavy or sticky then you need to buy this stick. Besides being kind of fun to apply, it has a lovely texture, it isn't oily or thick. It goes on clear and has a unique shape that helps the stick to glide along the various contours of your face.
If you apply cosmetics after, you won't have to wait super long like you do with other sunscreens to avoid pilling. Just a couple minutes will do and then cosmetics application shouldn't be problematic. I wish there were more sticks like this, clear and especially with no fragrance. This is just a really great staple to have. Additionally, it is travel-friendly since it is a solid. One less thing for TSA to snatch and more room in your liquids bag." — K M Dello