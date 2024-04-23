HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
As a passionate skin care obsessive, there’s nothing I love more than indulging in spa treatments like facials, massages and beyond. But after my first visit to a Korean spa, I became devoted to the classic Korean skin scrub — it’s my favorite beauty indulgence and worth every penny. There is no better feeling than being scrubbed and brushed within an inch of your life and emerging with baby-soft, glistening seal-like skin. The secret is in the Korean exfoliating mitt and its ability to slough off even the driest, scaliest flesh without damaging your skin.
That said, spa treatments aren’t exactly affordable, and it’s not always possible to make regular visits. As a currently pregnant person, spas are mainly off-limits for me, and there’s nothing I miss more than being manhandled on a slippery, plastic-covered table while a layer of my skin is removed, violently. Luckily, I can still get all the benefits of a Korean skin scrub from the comfort of home with the purchase of a handy Korean exfoliating mitt, like this Seraphic Skincare set of two at Amazon.
Genetics, allergies, dry and windy weather — all of these can contribute to parched, flaky skin. And while I’m always open to dropping money on good skin care products, sometimes it’s nice to find simple solutions that won’t break the bank. This exfoliating mitt not only lifts away dead skin but can help with product absorption, increase circulation, fight ingrown hairs, remove self-tanner and even get rid of keratosis pilaris bumps. As always, make sure you speak to your dermatologist before using if you have any sensitive skin issues like rosacea or eczema.
This particular set includes two mitts made with viscose materials that are rough enough to deeply exfoliate, buff and smooth skin without harming the natural moisture barrier. They’re the highest-rated Korean exfoliating mitts available at Amazon, boasting 4.3 out of 5 stars and 25,748 5-star ratings.
Even lifelong loofah devotees like myself will want to make the switch to Korean mitts, nothing comes close to this level of softness. Your skin will thank you for it, and so will your wallet. For this level of spa-quality skin care, you just can’t beat the price. Take a peek at what enthusiastic shoppers at Amazon have to say about this game-changing mitt and pick one up for yourself.
Promising review:
“This is by far the cheapest and most effective product I’ve ever used!! I’m 54 and don’t take the best care of my skin. Even if I used a brand new razor, I couldn’t get a close shave, and even after lotion, my skin was still rough! First use, not so much. Two days later, second use, and ugh tons of dead skin came off!! Shaving was a dream!! Forget body dry brushes and gooey scrubs, this is the magic!” — Melissa Vizzaccaro
“These mitts have LITERALLY changed my life. They’ve completely, TOTALLY changed my skin! After having used every cream, lotion, loofah and exfoliating gloves for 15+ years, I am SHOCKED at how efficacious these mitts are!!! You might think you’re exfoliating your skin but TRUST ME, you haven’t been. You’ll be SHOCKED and maybe even a little disgusted when you see how much skin comes off on these gloves the first time you use them. Take a long, warm shower, then, with no soap, use these mitts after you’re all rinsed off. Scrub your body well in a circular motion. Then look at the mitts! They’ll look like they’ve been sprinkled with flour! You’ll never get that much skin off your body again with subsequent uses, so don’t forget to look because it’s incredible. And get ready to be bowled over when you dry off. Hello softness!!!” — isaidso
“Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!” — Danielle
“Saw someone review this on TikTok and bought it. The satisfaction of all the dead skin that comes off is unmatched. Makes my skin so soft and shiny” — Kallie
“I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I’ve tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I’d try it — it’s amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn’t leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh. I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance-free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized.” — Kat