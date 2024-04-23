“This is by far the cheapest and most effective product I’ve ever used!! I’m 54 and don’t take the best care of my skin. Even if I used a brand new razor, I couldn’t get a close shave, and even after lotion, my skin was still rough! First use, not so much. Two days later, second use, and ugh tons of dead skin came off!! Shaving was a dream!! Forget body dry brushes and gooey scrubs, this is the magic!” — Melissa Vizzaccaro

“These mitts have LITERALLY changed my life. They’ve completely, TOTALLY changed my skin! After having used every cream, lotion, loofah and exfoliating gloves for 15+ years, I am SHOCKED at how efficacious these mitts are!!! You might think you’re exfoliating your skin but TRUST ME, you haven’t been. You’ll be SHOCKED and maybe even a little disgusted when you see how much skin comes off on these gloves the first time you use them. Take a long, warm shower, then, with no soap, use these mitts after you’re all rinsed off. Scrub your body well in a circular motion. Then look at the mitts! They’ll look like they’ve been sprinkled with flour! You’ll never get that much skin off your body again with subsequent uses, so don’t forget to look because it’s incredible. And get ready to be bowled over when you dry off. Hello softness!!!” — isaidso

“Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!” — Danielle

“Saw someone review this on TikTok and bought it. The satisfaction of all the dead skin that comes off is unmatched. Makes my skin so soft and shiny” — Kallie

“I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I’ve tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I’d try it — it’s amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn’t leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh. I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance-free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized.” — Kat