Yes, It's True: These 21 Korean Skincare Products Are Really Worth Every Penny

A lightweight Cosrx mild gel cleanser
All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free and without parabens, sulfates or phthalates.Promising review:
"After hours of exhaustive research on Korean gentle cleansers, I finally decided upon a cleanser. This was one of the best decisions I have ever made for my face!
I have sensitive, combination, and very volatile skin, so if I ever make it unhappy, it definitely lets me know. This cleanser is light enough that it doesn't feel thick or cloying, it has a very subtle smell (which I love), and the ph of the cleanser is so low that the only thing I am worried about for my face anymore is the ph of the water I am splashing on my face. It hasn't caused any bad breakouts or negative reactions like drying or tightness of skin but it can certainly handle itself in the department of a full face cleanser. This has caused me to look forward to trying more Cosrx products!" — Haley Hart
Or The Face Shop's facial foaming cleanser with rice water
Promising review:
"This foams easily, thick and smooth. Feels like liquid silk. I love the smell.
I'm very sensitive to smells in personal care products, and this is the most pleasant smell I have ever had in a soap. I use a lot of sunscreen due to hiking in Arizona. When I wash my face with this soap, it cleans off everything in one go, no need for a second wash to make sure everything is off my face. My face somehow looks and feels super clean but not tight, not ashy, and doesn't look or feel dry. I've used it for months now, and my skin definitely looks clearer and I've had no breakouts.
" — Emery Davis
A bottle of I'm From goami rice toner
This toner is vegan and cruelty-free.Promising review:
"I love this toner! I’ve finished the whole bottle. It’s light and moisturizing. I can definitely tell the difference, my skin is smoother and plump
. I love it cause I have both oily and dry skin and it makes my skin normal again! Best of all it doesn’t burn or irritate my skin, if anything it calms it down
. Will definitely be buying again." — Rachael
A Beauty of Joseon serum
I've been using this serum for about three months now and cannot say enough good things about it. I got the "glow" serum (I love that there's different options for different skin concerns) and it continues to minimize my pores and makes my skin look plumped and radiant!Promising review:
"From the moment I started using this serum I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy
. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about it disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game-changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles
. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" — Yuna Lee
A nourishing Etude House eye cream
Promising reviews:
"I absolutely love this eye cream! I have a dry skin type and am prone to darkness under eye when I’m tired. After I use a small amount my under eye glows and feels so hydrated
. I am on my second jar and will absolutely repurchase it!" — Makayla
"I really wanted an inexpensive eye cream just to moisturize and keep my skin feeling soft and subtle during winter. This did the trick. I've bought it over and over again." — Mary
And a The Saem hydrating eye stick
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.Promising review:
"This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!!
So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" — Joseph S.
A bottle of TikTok-famous Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence
The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed! I've been using this for months now and it's amazing how it's improved aspects of my skin that I didn't even know needed improving. I didn't think my skin looked too
dull before, but after see how this brightened and soothed my skin, I'm never going back. I spray my face with rose water, gently pat the essence into my skin while it's still damp, and let it absorb. Plus, it absorbs so quickly, it's like your skin is saying "gimme gimme gimme!!"Promising review:
"I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up!
No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great
. Highly recommend!" — Sarah D.
A Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free and has no parabens, sulfates or phthalates.
I have been using this lip oil for two months and don't go anywhere without it. It's sooo moisturizing and leaves such a lovely, subtle tint. When my lips are feeling a little dry, I can apply this to add relieving moisture and some lively color to my lips. I also love that the brand has various options for different preferences! Promising review:
"I love K-beauty and this is one of my favorite lip oils. It makes my lips softer and looking like cherry plump.
Plus, this shade acts as a lip tint, and I like how long it stays on my lips. As first, I thought that the bottle seems small but after applying 2-3 times/day for a month I still have a lot left to use. It moisturizes your lips and leaves a red tint on your lips, and it's lasted very long!" — Nhu
A popular pack of Skin1004 pore tightening and lifting masks
To use, mix the powder and activator and apply it onto your face. You'll look like a character from "The Walking Dead" as the mask works its magic (it's called the Zombie Pack for a reason!). But once you rinse it off after 10-15 minutes of letting it dry, you'll have some happy and radiant skin.
Skin1004 is a Korean skincare brand that provides high-quality skincare items made of plant-based ingredients from Madagascar. Its signature ingredient is centella asiatica extract, a soothing and hydrating antioxidant that is known for its ability to help heal wounds and protect the skin.Promising reviews:
"After years of trying different products on my sensitive, acne-prone, red, rough skin, I saw this mask and all of the positive reviews and thought 'what the hell, I'll give it a go.' Even after the first application, I was really impressed with the results. My rough skin is smoother, I have no additional breakouts and when I do wear makeup it actually blends into my skin.
It also helps the deep wrinkles on my neck. I even got a compliment on my skin the other day — this NEVER happens. I use the mask twice per week. I'm on month two and I recommend it to anyone with problem skin.
My only caution is that is smells kind of funky (who cares) and it's a little hard to remove. I only apply the mask when I'm going to shower and wash my hair. It's zombie life for me here on out!
" — Charlie B
"I was a little skeptical when I bought this. Tried it for the first time and was amazed by the results! My skin looks and feels amazing, I felt like I looked at least five years younger. Yes it doesn't smell the greatest, but it wasn't overly strong. My skin is very sensitive and I avoid trying new products because a lot irritate my skin, this product didn't. I am so thrilled.
" — Dayna
A Peach & Lily water gel moisturizer
Peach & Lily
is a woman- and Asian-owned business that specializes in spa-grade K-beauty skincare that's cruelty-free and educating beauty lovers with informational skincare guides. It's also vegan!Promising review:
"Love this moisturizer so much! It’s definitely a holy grail in my routine now.
It’s so cooling and refreshing and leaves my skin feeling so hydrated, soft and smooth without any greasy or heavy feeling or sticky residue. Great for the oily skin and acne prone girls!" — Chloe W.
A Mizon snail repair cream
Behold yet another product that has made me love products with snail mucin. I've been using this product for three months and it's like this cream has taken an eraser and rubbed it over my acne scars to reveal the clear-looking skin that I didn't know I could achieve. A true game-changer!Promising review:
"I am obsessed with this stuff I would bathe in it if I could!! I have really sensitive skin to weather changes and tend to get flaky skin on my face, but I've used this for two years now and I have had the most moisturized baby smooth face since
. Seriously buy it, put it on before bed, and the next morning you can absolutely tell the difference. I’m like a freaking walking ad for it. My face is brighter and more moisturized." — Leah
Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!
This product leaves my skin looking and feeling so soft. It gives your skin an ultra smooth texture, making it the perfect SPF to lay underneath your makeup! Plus, it has a subtle, clean scent. I've been using this product for four months now and will absolutely continue to use it!Promising review:
"I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much.
You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on
, which I love. My skin is very, very oily but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." — Ms. Renee
A fan fave Laneige lip mask
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Becca Glasser-Baker says
: "Upon the recommendation of a friend, I tried this product, and after the first use, I wasn't blown away, but as I continued to use this, I fell in love with this product. So much so that I quite literally chased down the gift set, and I am so glad I did. At home, I have at least five different flavors of these, and I use them EVERY SINGLE DAY.
I never thought a lip mask would actually change my life, but this one did, and I cannot live without it."Promising review:
"I was kinda skeptical, as I am with anything that blows up on TikTok because you never know who is getting paid for a review. But I’m dead serious this stuff works. I have the driest, chapped lips, and I have anxiety so I’m always biting my lips, and I’ve only used this for three days, and my lips are already so soft and healed.
It seems expensive but looks like it will last me for months." — Caitlin Mallette
A Heimish cleansing balm
Using the mini spatula, scoop a decent amount and let it melt as it comes in contact with your skin. Spread and massage it into your face, rinse and you're done!Promising review:
"This is an absolute must-have! I wear makeup on an almost daily basis and this is the perfect first step cleanser. Once you start massaging it into your skin, it warms up and smooths out along you skin, removing makeup easily as well as penetrating the oils on your face. It is easy to wash off and doesn't sting my eyes. It removes ALL my make up. And since you don't need much, each container lasts me about a month.
I then follow up with a foaming cleaner and the rest of my routine. I am never without this product and have yet to try one that even comes close."
— Amazon customer
A Krave Beauty matcha hemp cleanser
Krave Beauty
is a Korean woman-owned small biz that aims to make skincare easy and stress-free.Promising review:
"I struggled with oily, acne-prone skin and a damaged barrier since I was a teenager. But I've been loyal to this cleanser and the oat moisturizer since they came out and y'all...it took some time, but my skin is finally, FINALLY, in the place I always wanted it to be. It has the perfect texture, amount of lather, and after-feel of any cleanser I've ever tried
. Do your skin a favor and try this." — Monisa A.
A super easy-to-use Tonymoly blackhead remover
Promising reviews:
"This is hands down the best exfoliator I have ever had.
It’s small so I was concerned but I exfoliate my face twice a week and it’s been a couple months there’s still plenty left. 10/10 buy it now!" — Mars
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
A bottle of hydrating Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow
Glow Recipe
is an Asian-owned business that aims to create fruit-forward clean beauty formulas to incorporate into your skincare routine.Promising review:
"I love this product with my heart and soul. I've been using it as a part of my skincare and prep routines for a few months, and my skin looks so natural, plump, even, and healthy
. I'm ALL about a glowy, dewy, natural look and this product has helped me achieve that, plus it's a great serum packed with goodies that your skin will thank you for! It's definitely worth it. And I will always recommend this to anyone. I use it twice a day, in the morning as the last step before my makeup routine and at night before moisturizer! If using it during the daytime, don't forget to use sunscreen because its vitamin and natural acid contents make skin a little more susceptible and sensitive to sunlight! Hope this helps :)" — Andrea Velarde
A Some by Mi Miracle toner
After cleansing, soak your cotton pad with the toner, gently wipe your face and lightly tap for absorption. Follow with moisturizer!Promising review:
"I have pretty bad eczema and sensitive skin so I was a little worried about it, but this was probably one of the best decision I've made in a long time. I've been using this toner for over a month now. I use it twice a day. My face has improved 110%.
It removed dirt even after washing my face & I haven't had any serious breakouts or skin bumps since. I have more confidence in my natural face and am loving it!
I would definitely recommend trying this out and seeing if it's right for you. 10/10 would buy again." — MintyKiss
Son & Park Beauty Water toner
Promising review:
"This is my fourth bottle, and I don't think I'll be switching toner any time soon. It's an amazing toner and makeup remover all in one — super easy and convenient
! I can tell this is a great product by the way my skin feels afterward: clean, light, and not dry at all. I swear by this toner!! You won't be disappointed, I promise." — Lindsay
A pack of popular Cosrx pimple patches
For persistent or bigger pimples, leave a pimple patch on overnight for two to three days to allow the pimple to diminish completely.Promising review:
"I've suffered from full coverage acne since I was 8 or 9 years old (I know. A freakishly young age to start.). I've use every product known to man. Proactive, Neutrogena, Clearasil, medication from dermatologists...the list goes on, and I'm sure most people have experienced the same. BUT THESE WORK. HOLY SHT THESE WORK. They suck everything out in ONE GOSH DARN NIGHT. I buy a whole bunch at a time and go through probably five packets a month and I've never been happier, and I've never had such clear skin.
All you have to do is wash your face and stick the dots on before bed. I stick them wherever I see the red starting, feel that 'oh it's a big one' pain under my skin, or where whiteheads have already started." — Danielle
A cooling, calming cream by Dear Klairs
Promising reviews:
"I've been using this for almost two months. I started because my skin got super red and sensitive from over exfoliation. This has made a world of the difference. I can tell you that it doesn't work quick. I started seeing small results within two weeks and just about two months later, I only have redness where I extract blackheads and it doesn't linger! It's meant for spot treating redness from irritation or acne scars. This is definitely part of my everyday routine and I'm just about done with my tub, I'll be buying a new one when this one runs out!
" — CJD
"Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leaves my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide any relief to my irritated skin...I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon, my face is almost completely healed, preventing pealing and helping clear up my rosacea skin irritation!
" — Amazon customer