Yes, It's True: These 21 Korean Skincare Products Are Really Worth Every Penny

A Heimish cleansing balm

Using the mini spatula, scoop a decent amount and let it melt as it comes in contact with your skin. Spread and massage it into your face, rinse and you're done!"This is an absolute must-have! I wear makeup on an almost daily basis and this is the perfect first step cleanser. Once you start massaging it into your skin, it warms up and smooths out along you skin, removing makeup easily as well as penetrating the oils on your face. It is easy to wash off and doesn't sting my eyes.I then follow up with a foaming cleaner and the rest of my routine.