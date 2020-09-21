Kourtney Kardashian Dismisses Backlash Over Friendship With 19-Year-Old TikTok Star

Instagram Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and TikTok influencer Addison Rae have become fast friends over the past few months.

Kourtney Kardashian brushed off criticism about her friendship with the famous TikTok influencer Addison Rae after the reality star shared photos of them hanging out over the weekend.

While it’s not unusual for influencers and reality stars to become friends, it’s the age difference between the two that have Instagram users in a tizzy. Kardashian is 41, while Rae is just 19 years old.

Kardashian ignited backlash on Sunday after posting a series of Instagram pictures of the duo posing side by side in a pool with the caption, “Two more days of summer.”

The photos aren’t really anything different from what they normally post together:

But people still voiced their opinions in the comments.

“Is this friendship not weird with the age difference,” one person wrote, while another Instagram user commented, “What’s my girl doing with someone half her age tho.”

Kardashian took time to respond to one post in particular, which said, “shes 41 and she’s hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools.”

The Poosh founder breezily responded, “Do you suggest a better place? I’m looking for ideas...”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier this summer, Rae dished on meeting the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star through another famous face, YouTube star David Dobrik.

“I met Kourtney through a friend, through David,” Rae said on “The Tom Ward Show” in July. “We surprised Mason, because Mason liked my videos on TikTok,” she continued, referring to Kardashian’s eldest son, 10-year-old Mason Disick.

“I kind of just stuck around and we got really close,” she said. “We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun.”

It seems the two might have more time to collaborate now, as “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is officially ending in 2021. Prepare to see more of this: