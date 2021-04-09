Kim Kardashian Grills Addison Rae In 'KUWTK' Clip: Are You And Kourtney 'Hooking Up?'

Kim Kardashian and her famous siblings apparently had no problem grilling TikTok star Addison Rae about her new friendship with Kourtney Kardashian, according to a new clip from “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family is reasonably skeptical of anyone new who enters their orbit, so when 20-year-old Rae began spending a lot of time with the eldest Kardashian, some alarm bells went off.

During a lunch with Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kris and Kendall Jenner, Corey Gamble and Scott Disick, Rae was essentially interrogated about her friendship with Kourtney.

“We just want to feel her out a bit,” Kim says in a straight-to-camera interview.

In addition to asking Rae where she’s from and when she moved to California, the group jokingly fired off questions like, “Have you ever been arrested?” and “What is your credit score?” Khloe then flat-out asked: “What the fuck do you do to Kourtney to make her so happy?”

Kim then candidly added that she thought her sister and Rae were romantically involved.

“Honestly, at the beginning, we were like, ‘Wait, are they hooking up?’ If it was like that kind of relationship,” she said, asking whether or not that was the case.

Disick piped in to say that he also thought that was true, calling it the “elephant in the room.”

Rae cleared the air immediately, laughing and saying, “No, we’re not.”

“It’s just very weird that that’s what the impression was,” she added.

Kim was quick to say that they only thought that for “like two seconds.”

All the dust has since settled, considering that Kim tweeted about Rae lovingly on Thursday, saying she was “such a good sport” during the interrogation.

LOVE @whoisaddison so much! She was such a good sport letting us really interrogate her! Wouldn’t you though if you were us??? https://t.co/T21HunXV2W — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 9, 2021

Rae publicly responded shortly thereafter, indicating to fans that there’s only goodwill between them, tweeting back a simple “Love u.”