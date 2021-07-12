Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Rub Tongues At UFC Fight

Who can resist the sensual allure of two people beating the living crap out of each other?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted at another UFC fight Saturday in which couple reminded the world yet again that they have sex and very much enjoy it.

The reality star, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, engaged in something akin to making out when the camera panned on them during their date night at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. Lips were somewhat involved in this strange show of passion. But whatever they were doing, it involved a lot more tongue.

Barker later posted an image to his Instagram Stories of them playing footsie, which you can check out at People if an image of Kardashian’s foot touching a Converse sneaker does something glorious for you.

The pair, who confirmed their relationship around Valentine’s Day, seem to get really turned on by mixed martial arts. The couple hit fans with a PDA TKO in May when fans found footage of Barker sucking Kardashian’s fingers at another UFC fight.