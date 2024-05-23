Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Emergency Fetal Surgery For Baby Rocky

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing details about the “super rare” emergency fetal surgery she underwent while expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker.

In the Season 5 premiere Thursday of “The Kardashians,” the reality TV star, who welcomed son Rocky with the Blink-182 drummer in November, detailed the “terrifying” incident two months before Rocky was born.

“We had planned a scan at home so that all the kids could see the baby,” the founder of the Poosh lifestyle platform recalled in a confessional. “The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor who’s really detailed and thorough at looking for everything. And something caught his eye, where he wanted me to see a couple specialists.”

Kardashian said Barker was on tour with Blink-182 at the time but quickly left for California to be with her during the emergency. But technical issues on his overseas flight home prevented him from staying in touch while en route.

“The thing that was awful was his Wi-Fi was broken on the plane,” she said. “I was sending him updates, and my mom was sending him updates. He couldn’t get anything, and he kept checking, like, every two hours on the plane, ‘Can you reset the Wi-Fi?’”

The founder of Lemme, a brand of gummy supplements, had to undergo the surgery without Barker because “they had to do it right away.”

“By the time he got home, I had already had my surgery because they had to do it right away. So my mom took me, and Travis came to the hospital as soon as he landed,” she said. “He slept at the hospital with me.”

Kardashian, who filmed the episode before giving birth, revealed that she was forced to take it easy over the next few months to heal.

“There’s a hole in the amniotic sac from where they had to go into the surgery,” she said. “So I’m not allowed to drive. I’m not allowed to stand for more than 20 minutes. I’m really not leaving the house.”

Kardashian praised the medical team that saved her baby.

“The timing of it was miraculous. That saved everything,” she said. “I just feel so grateful how everything played out and for the doctors who really helped make the best decisions that saved our baby.”

Kardashian also shares three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex Scott Disick. Barker has two children, son Landon and daughter Alabama, from his marriage with Shanna Moakler.

In September, Kardashian talked of her surgery in an emotional Instagram post.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she wrote. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”