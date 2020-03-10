Kourtney Kardashian On What She Won't Apologize For: 'Kissing My Kids On The Lips'

Kourtney Kardashian will not apologize for kissing her children on the lips and isn’t giving “energy to things that aren’t worthy of my energy.”
The 40-year-old reality TV star talked to model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s site, Rose Inc., in a new interview, opening up about living her life in the public eye.
As a mother to three young children ― Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 ― she keeps public opinion from getting to her by not giving “energy” to those thoughts, she told the publication.
“I really try to not give energy to things that aren’t worthy of my energy. Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it … but I usually don’t think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad. The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me, I’ve got this, I’m good, thanks,” she explained.
In a series of rapid-fire questions, Kardashian insisted that she’s the “most interesting to look at,” cheekily referencing the 2018 momentwhen her younger sister Kim Kardashian exclaimed that Kourtney was the “least interesting” family member to look at during an argument seen on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
The Poosh founder also told Rose Inc. that she’ll never apologize for “kissing my kids on the lips.”
Kardashian has been shamed online for sharing snapshots of her children showing each other affection as well as posting pictures, as seen above, of her planting smooches on their lips.