Kourtney Kardashian On What She Won't Apologize For: 'Kissing My Kids On The Lips'

In a series of rapid-fire questions, Kardashian insisted that she’s the “most interesting to look at,” cheekily referencing the 2018 moment﻿when her younger sister Kim Kardashian exclaimed that Kourtney was the “least interesting” family member to look at during an argument seen on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

The Poosh founder also told Rose Inc. that she’ll never apologize for “kissing my kids on the lips.”

Kardashian has been shamed online for sharing snapshots of her children showing each other affection as well as posting pictures, as seen above, of her planting smooches on their lips.