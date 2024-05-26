Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Caught COVID After Making Out With Travis Barker

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kourtney Kardashian is reflecting on the scary moment she contracted COVID from her husband, Travis Barker, moments before their baby shower in September last year.

On Thursday’s Season 5 premiere episode of “The Kardashians,” the reality star recalled how things went left after the Blink-182 drummer returned home from touring in Europe for the celebration. The gathering was for their son, Rocky Thirteen, who was born a couple months later in November.

Kardashian shared that Barker insisted on taking a COVID test when he got back to California, but he initially tested negative.

After reuniting, the two proceeded to “make out for six hours,” Kardashian said in a confessional during the episode.

But during the steamy session, she noticed Barker’s head felt “hot.”

“Not a making-out type of warm. Like really warm,” Kardashian said before revealing that Barker came up positive for COVID after taking a second test.

She also said that she contracted COVID after those “first six hours of just making out” with Barker.

Kardashian then contacted her mom, Kris Jenner, who was throwing together the magical Disneyland-themed baby shower in her backyard, to tell her the terrifying news.

After getting off the phone with her daughter, Jenner expressed her concern with Mindy Weiss, who helped her with the baby shower.

“Travis has COVID. I’m shaking. I just want Kourtney to be OK. She’s a high-risk pregnancy,” Jenner said. “I don’t know why I’m emotional. I just want her to be OK. I’m a little worried.”

Kardashian and Barker ended up attending the shower but socially distanced themselves by remaining in a designated area away from the guests.

Despite the health setback, Kardashian gushed that the celebration was the “baby shower of my dreams” in an Instagram post shared shortly after the event.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kardashian detailed a health emergency she suffered during her pregnancy with Rocky: emergency fetal surgery.

“We had planned a scan at home so that all the kids could see the baby,” she said in a confessional. “The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor who’s really detailed and thorough at looking for everything. And something caught his eye, where he wanted me to see a couple specialists.”

Because Barker was on tour with Blink-182 at the time, Kardashian had to have the surgery done immediately before Barker returned home to be by her side.

“By the time he got home, I had already had my surgery because they had to do it right away. So my mom took me, and Travis came to the hospital as soon as he landed,” she said. “He slept at the hospital with me.”

She went on to thank the medical staff who saved her baby boy.

“The timing of it was miraculous. That saved everything,” Kardashian said. “I just feel so grateful how everything played out and for the doctors who really helped make the best decisions that saved our baby.”