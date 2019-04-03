Kourtney Kardashian Wore A Creepy Mask Of Kim's Face, And It's Freaky

Kim Kardashian is putting her best face forward for her new sunglasses collaboration.

The reality star sent out lifelike masks ― of her own face, of course ― to family and friends for the launch of her new sunglasses collection with Carolina Lemke.

Kourtney Kardashian tried on the masks and accompanying sunglasses in an Instagram story. When she asked one of her children how she looked in the mask, the child simply replied, “Disgusting.”

“I think I look beautiful,” Kourtney replied. “My face ID isn’t working on my phone, though. What’s going on? I do love these new glasses, though.”

Kourtney Kardashian wearing one of Kim Kardashian's promotional face masks.

It’s definitely one of the creepiest things to come through Calabasas in quite a while.

Other stars shared clips of themselves unboxing Kim’s new collaboration, including Kylie Jenner and Kimora Lee Simmons, who also tried one of the three masks.

Kimora Lee Simmons also tried on Kim Kardashian's face, sans glasses, for good measure.

Kim Kardashian discussed the idea behind the masks in a video on her Twitter account.

“In each press box you guys will get three pairs of glasses, and they all come with a mask of my face that the clones were wearing in the [Lemke] photo shoot,” she says. “I just thought that this was a really cool idea.”

Cool and creepy, that’s for sure.

