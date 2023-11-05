Kourtney Kardashian Feels ‘Blessed’ About Son's Birth After Pregnancy 'Took A Stressful Turn'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is gushing over her newborn son, Rocky 13 Barker.

“The Kardashians” star, 44, and husband Travis Barker, 47, recently welcomed their first baby together, according to sources who confirmed the news to People and TMZ on Saturday. The pair have yet to personally announce the birth.

Another source close to the Poosh founder revealed to People that she’s “over the moon about her son’s arrival” after “her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end.”

Advertisement

“She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now,” the insider added. “She feels so blessed.”

The reality actor shares three children — Mason, 13; Penelope, 11; and Reign, 8 — with ex Scott Disick. Barker has three children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler: Landon, 20; Alabama, 17; and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian first sparked dating rumors back in January 2021. Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

Kardashian and Barker got engaged after less than a year of dating in October 2021. They tied the knot a few months later in May 2022.

Advertisement

The source went on to tell People that Barker “keeps being amazing” to Kardashian following the birth of Rocky 13 and “brings her favorite, healthy food to the hospital.”

“He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy,” the insider added.

Back in September, the Blink-182 drummer spoke up about Kardashian’s “life-threatening” fetal surgery that she underwent to save their son’s life.

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.”

Kardashian later opened up about the “feeling of fear” she suffered while heading into the critical surgery.

Advertisement

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she wrote on Instagram in September. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.”

She went on to express gratitude to the “incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life.”