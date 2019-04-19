Kourtney Kardashian Says She's Her Birthday Party's 'Most Interesting To Look At'

Kourtney Kardashian turned the Big 4-0 this week and celebrated with a playful dig at her younger sister, Kim Kardashian.

At her over-the-top birthday bash on Thursday, the eldest Kardashian gave out custom engraved bottles of Don Julio tequila. Kim Kardashian shared an image on her Instagram story of one bottle in particular that touted Kourtney as the “most interesting to look at.”