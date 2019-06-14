Kourtney Kardashian On 'Kylie Billionaire Jenner': 'She Has Entitlement'

In sneak peak of the next episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” momager Kris Jenner laments to her eldest daughter that her youngest has “been so territorial” about her office space.

Moments later, we see Kylie telling Khloe Kardashian that their mother is “just doing too much with my [new] office” for her cosmetics company. She complains that she “pays way too much a month” for the space and has “spent so much time making it perfect” for Kris to be taking over.

Kylie also expresses irritation when she learns that Kris has given Khloe and Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, a tour of the office without asking Kylie’s permission.

“It’s Kylie Cosmetics! How is she going to hide this when the office is done and you walk up and the door is glass with my logo. She’s there in my parking spot. It’s just like why are you in my parking spot?” says a frustrated Kylie. Her mother’s interference, she adds, is “getting out of hand.”

Kris has another view. She tells Kourtney how Kylie yelled at her “in front of everybody at the office” about parking in Kylie’s spot. Kylie apparently told her mother that the spot is the “one thing that means something to me. I’ve worked so hard” for it.

In response, Kourtney reminds her mother that she’s the head honcho and says not to let Kylie call the shots.

“She has this, like, entitlement. No one says anything because she’s Kylie Billionaire Jenner,” says Kourtney on the phone.

You can watch the entire exchange above. And watch “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” Sundays on E!.