Kourtney Kardashian Makes Not-So-Shocking Decision About 'KUWTK'

Kourtney Kardashian is temporarily removing herself from reality ― reality TV that is.

The eldest Kardashian sister announced during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” on Thursday that she’ll be spending less time in front of the camera on the next season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and more time being a mom.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” Kourtney said in the interview, sitting alongside sisters Kim and Khloe.

“But I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, Season 18,” she added. “It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed.”

Kardashian shares three children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 9; Penelope, 7; and Reign, 4. Over the years, she has repeatedly made it clear that she’d like to step away from the show.

But even without her, the long-running reality series will go on ― and she may not be away for long. (Besides, Kourtney’s announcement could just be a Kris Jenner-esque plot to drum up publicity for the new season.)

“We love Kourtney and we’ll miss Kourtney,” Khloé said. “But I feel like it’s a revolving door. Kourtney might leave this week, but she’ll be back. They all come back.”

Kourtney shared her thoughts about the family’s reality show a few months ago during an appearance on “The Real.” Co-host Jeannie Mai asked Kourtney if she’d ever considered leaving.

“Yeah! But at the current moment I’m happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good,” Kourtney answered. “But I definitely have my moments where, ’cause I mean, life is short.”

When asked about sister Kylie Jenner’s billionaire status, Kourtney reflected on fame, money and family.

“I mean, probably subconsciously it makes us feels like, you know, when’s it enough? I think that’s a thing I always think to myself, ‘When is it enough?‘” she said. “Because I don’t like missing out on certain things like doing my kids’ homework or certain after school activities.”

In a trailer for Season 18, fans pointed out that it looked like Kourtney would be leaving the show after getting into major fights with her sisters.

The Poosh founder says in the clip that sister Kim “can be the biggest fucking evil person on the planet.” Then it cuts to Kim saying, “We’re firing Kourtney. She’s out.”

At another point in the trailer, Khloe questions if Kourtney would be happy if the show ended.

“Yeah! Who cares?” Kourtney fires back, shrugging her shoulders and smiling.

Seems we may have our answer.