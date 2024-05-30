LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kourtney Kardashian found out the hard way that one of her biggest fights with sister Kim Kardashian was going to be on the small screen.

The sisters traded nasty barbs with each other by phone last season on their Hulu reality show, “The Kardashians.” Kourtney called Kim a narcissist and said she hated her during the conversation, while Kim went even lower and revealed that her sister’s young children were coming to Kim with problems they had with their mom.

Advertisement

On Wednesday’s episode of the reality show, viewers were told for the first time that Kourtney had no idea the nasty exchange was even on camera.

“I just had a feeling that it was filmed, like after the fact,” Kourtney said during a talk with one of her friends. She said that she asked Kim not to use the footage, before backing down.

“I’m like, ‘You’re not using it,’” the Lemme founder said, before conceding that the exchange was “too good not to use.”

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian arrive at the 2018 LACMA Art+Film Gala in 2018 in Los Angeles. Kourtney apparently did not know a nasty fight between the two was being filmed at the time. Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Advertisement

Kourtney explained that viewers get “really analytical” when it comes to her fights with Kim, but insisted that things aren’t that deep.

“You know, we’re sisters. I think people forget,” she said. “They always say, like on our show, ‘How are they gonna get through it?’ And they pick sides and everyone gets really riled up.”

“I’m sure a lot of people have had, like, crazy fights with their siblings. Maybe ours are more extreme,” Kourtney said in a confessional with a laugh. “I really don’t know.”

Kim added that “there’s this huge misconception that Kourtney and I hate each other,” when they “really don’t.”

“The thing about Kourtney and I, no matter how crazy things are, no matter what’s going on — if she needs something, I’m there. If I need something, she’s there. And it will always be that way no matter what we’re going through,” she said.

Advertisement

Kourtney also reiterated that everything was “back to normal” with Kim.

“We get along, we really connect over the kids,” she said. “I can’t even believe that a second of energy was wasted on that [fight].”

One might forgive viewers for their take on the sisters’ relationship, as the two aren’t the nicest to each other on-screen.

Kourtney and Kim, who are 45 and 43, respectively, got into a physical altercation with each other that was caught on camera back in 2020. Kim said that Kourtney scratched her so hard that she started bleeding, so Kim slapped her sister back.