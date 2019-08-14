Fans Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian For Not Editing Stretch Marks On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian loves her “little stripes” and so do her fans.
Earlier this week, the eldest Kardashian sister shared a snapshot of herself in a bathing suit on the Instagram account for her lifestyle brand, Poosh. Fans quickly noticed something: She hadn’t edited out her stretch marks.
Considering the stars of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” often post carefully crafted images on their social media pages, it’s notable that the 40-year-old didn’t FaceTune the marks out.
“Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!!” said one commenter, which led Kardashian to respond, writing that she loves “my little stripes.”
Here’s what some other users had to say:
While the move to show off her body in its natural state is great, Poosh hasn’t been totally well received since its launch earlier this year.
Poosh calls itself a “guide to living your best life” but, as HuffPost’s Jamie Feldman reported earlier this year, the site is an “even less self-aware Goop” and is “rife with articles that suggest buying expensive products like amethyst infrared pads and information on how to update your bathroom by adding a $1,390 garbage can.”
Perhaps her latest posts are indicative of a sea change? Time will tell.