Kourtney Kardashian Underwent Emergency Surgery To Save Pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian shared Wednesday that doctors had to perform “urgent fetal surgery” to save her pregnancy with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The reality star relayed the news in an emotional Instagram post, praising her doctors for “saving our baby’s life” and thanking her husband and her mother, Kris Jenner, for rushing to her side.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” Kardashian said. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Kardashian confirmed that she was able to leave the hospital with her pregnancy intact.

Public concern about the reality star’s pregnancy swirled last week when Barker unexpectedly left the Blink-182 tour, flying home to the U.S. from Scotland due to “an urgent family matter.” Barker’s absence forced the band to postpone scheduled shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin.

In a post on Twitter, now known as X, on Wednesday, Barker confirmed the surgery was the reason he flew home and said the Blink-182 tour will resume later this week.

“I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well,” he wrote. “I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.”

This is the first child Kardashian, 44, is expecting with Barker, 47, whom she married last year. She has three children from a previous relationship with Scott Disick, who appeared alongside her on the E! show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and on the subsequent Hulu series “The Kardashians.”

Barker has two children and one stepchild from his previous marriage to model and actor Shana Moakler.