Kourtney Kardashian Rebuffs Pregnancy Rumor: 'This Is The Shape Of My Body'

Kourtney Kardashian is happy with her body and wants Instagram commenters to know this: She’s not pregnant.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star shared photos of herself rocking a bikini on Wednesday, prompting the usual onslaught of praise in the comment section.

However, the mom of three also had one commenter who presumed she was pregnant with baby number four.

“SHE’S PREGENANT [sic],” they wrote.

Not missing a beat, the eldest Kardashian wrote back: “This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

Instagram

Fans then added their thoughts to the thread, saying things like “i love you for this thank you,” “you are amazing!” and “you look absolutely fantastic the way you are. 3 kids or no kids.”

Social media commenters have long remarked on Kardashian’s body, with another round of speculation about whether the 41-year-old is pregnant as recently as last month.

After she posted an image of herself wearing an orange dress with her stomach exposed on Instagram in early April, fans suggested in the comments that she was pregnant. Kardashian responded to one exchange about the rumor by saying, “Put the blessing out there though,” with the praying hands emoji.

The POOSH founder is the mother of Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. After parting ways with Disick a few years ago, Kardashian has most recently been linked to model Younes Bendjima.

Her sister Khloe spent some time Wednesday shutting down rumors that she, too, is pregnant, labeling the stories as “false” and encouraging people to mind their own business.