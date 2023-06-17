Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She's Pregnant With Show-Stopping Move At Blink-182 Show

Blink-182 put their show on pause when one mega fan of drummer Travis Barker – his wife Kourtney Kardashian – flashed a “Travis I’m Pregnant” sign from the crowd.

Kardashian announced she was pregnant during the band’s concert at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on Friday night. She confirmed the news in a video shared to her Instagram account where she tagged Barker, who became officially married to Kardashian in May of last year.

“Someone’s having a baby,” shouted Blink-182′s Mark Hoppus before Barker abandoned his drums, hopped off stage and embraced Kardashian with a hug.

The two also shared a kiss before Kardashian lifted the sign up again and let out a scream in the crowd.

The sign is an apparent nod to a moment in Blink-182′s “All the Small Things” music video where a woman holds up a “Travis I’m Pregnant” sign.

Check out the sign’s appearance in the 1999 music video below.

The couple confirmed their relationship in early 2021 after rumors circulated for weeks about their romance. The two later got engaged after Barker proposed to Kardashian on the beach in October of the same year.