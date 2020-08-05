Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Son Reign's New Haircut: 'I Am Not OK'

Reign Disick has shed his long locks and mom Kourtney Kardashian is not handling it well.
Kardashian shared a snapshot of her 5-year-old son on Instagram on Tuesday, showing him rocking a buzz cut — when he used to have long, flowing hair.
The mom of three kept the caption simple, telling fans: “I am not ok.”
However, it seems a lot of Kardashian’s friends and Reign’s fans are more than OK, and they expressed a whole lot of support for the new style in the comments.
Kardashian’s sister, Kim, remarked that Reign looks “soooo handsome” while Hailey Bieber called him “the cutest.”
In response to a user who asked if she saved Reign’s hair, Kardashian said, “It will be with me forever.”
The Poosh founder proved that in her Instagram story, where she posted a snapshot of a severed braid:
The 41-year-old had been the subject of much ire related to her son’s previously long hair; social media critics had long commented that Kardashian needed to cut it.
When Kardashian posted a snapshot of Reign after “a weekend away,” one Instagram user wrote, “she really need to cut his hair.” Kardashian fired back: “She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own. He is a happy boy.”