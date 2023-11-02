Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why Her Daughter Is ‘So Triggered’ By Tristan Thompson

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan might have forgiven Tristan Thompson, for his infidelity, but it appears that Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, isn’t on board for a reconciliation.

If you follow the reality TV family, then you know that Thompson cheated on Khloé several times throughout their relationship, even fathering a child with another woman while they were preparing to welcome their second baby together via surrogate.

In a new episode of “The Kardashians,” Kourtney revealed that Penelope, 11, hasn’t let go of the hurt that the NBA star put her auntie Khloé through before the two called it quits.

During the episode, the Lemme founder told her daughter that Khloé was going to pick her up in her golf cart and take her back to her house.

She then added: “Tristan’s with them, is that OK,” to which P responded, “Yeah I’m fine.”

In a confessional, Kourtney broke down why Penelope sometimes finds it challenging being around Tristan.

“I feel like she gets it from me,” Kourtney explained during the episode that aired Thursday. “I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him. I feel like we all brush it off and are fine. And then I was just so triggered. I was like, ‘I just can’t do it anymore.’”

She added that there are times when she can “just let it go” and other moments when she finds making peace with Thompson difficult.

Khloé Kardashian split from Tristan Thompson for good following the reveal of his paternity scandal in December 2021. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images) Hollywood To You/Star Max via Getty Images

Kourtney continued, “Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister. There’s times when I’m so triggered by him I can’t be around him and then there’s times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he’s the father of my niece and nephew.”

The Poosh founder’s comments come after their mom Kris Jenner expressed that she wants Khloé to try and work things out with Tristan and Kim Kardashian defended the Los Angeles Lakers player.

Elsewhere in the episode, Khloé, who shares kids True and Tatum with Thompson, made it clear about her feelings toward the athlete, adding that she supports Penelope’s feelings.

“I’m really proud of myself for where me and Tristan are and how I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be,” she said. “But where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do. If Penelope has feelings about Tristan, rightfully so. And good for you, girl.”

The Good American founder went on to reveal that she “want[s] Penelope to have these feelings” and doesn’t “wanna talk her out of them because I don’t want this behavior to be something that I’m validating or I’m justifying.”

She added: “I want her to know that how she is feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating us like this.”