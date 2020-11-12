Scott Disick Opens Up To Ex Kourtney Kardashian About Returning To Rehab

“And the truth was, I started feeling more and more anxious, more and more depressed,” the 37-year-old added. “Like I was gonna do something bad if I didn’t figure something out or take myself out of this position. I think now is the time to work on it.”

Disick said that he wanted to work through some lingering traumas and issues in order to be there for his own family.

“I go to therapy every week but I never have any breakthroughs and I never feel happy. You know what I mean? Like I just didn’t grieve my parents correctly or give it enough time,” he told Kardashian, referencing his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick, who died within three months of each other in October 2013 and January 2014.

“A couple of people told me about this place that specifically deals with, like, past traumas and I just wanna learn how to deal with everything the right way,” Disick said, as Kardashian agreed to take their kids for the month or so that he wanted to go.

In the preview clip, the eldest Kardashian explains why she was “a little caught off guard” by Disick’s decision to head to rehab on his own.