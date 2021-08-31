Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Just Exposed Scott Disick For Dissing Her In Alleged DMs

Oh, to be privy to the Kardashian-Jenner group chat on a morning like this.

While Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker are living their best lives in Venice, Italy ― dodging hail storms at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show and straddling each other on speedboats ― one of her exes remains salty as ever stateside.

As photos began to trickle in of the PDA-heavy couple on vacation, Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children, apparently reached out to another of her ex-boyfriends, Younes Bendjima, looking to commiserate.

Except it majorly backfired. Bendjima, a model who was in Kardashian’s orbit from 2016 to 2018, shared the alleged and very private DMs from Disick on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

Confirming what many have long suspected, Disick expressed his distaste for Kardashian’s new relationship, according to the post. He apparently wrote, “Yo is this chick okay!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” alongside a photo of the couple on vacation.

Bendjima didn’t take too kindly to the insult, replying, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: I ain’t your bro.”

Younes Bendjima/Instagram

Across the screenshot of their alleged conversation, Bendjima wrote, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

The Algerian model is likely referring to the recent comments by Disick and other Kardashian family members made during the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion special, which aired back in June.

When the topic of Kourtney Kardashian dating other men was raised, Disick jokingly replied, “I just want to kill them.”

“Well, the last guy. Let’s all be honest here,” he continued, presumably referencing Bendjima, before Khloe Kardashian jumped in to add, “Nobody was happy with the last guy.”

“Scott and everyone else didn’t like him,” Kourtney said.

“I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy,” Disick later added, to which Kardashian replied, “Whoever would make him happy, I would give my blessing.”

Perhaps that’s why Bendjima continued to rip Disick on his Instagram story, writing, “Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, [tried] to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now 10km.”

Younes Bendjima/Instagram

Disick, who is currently dating Lisa Rinna’s 20-year-old daughter, Amelia Hamlin, has yet to respond to the model putting him on blast.

Barker, however, has seemingly caught wind of the drama, sharing a GIF of Ray Liotta from the movie “Goodfellas” hysterically laughing on his own Instagram page after the news broke.

Bendjima’s loyalty to Kourtney Kardashian is relatively surprising given just how messy their split was back in 2018. At the time, he was accused of stepping out on the Poosh founder after photos of him looking friendly with another woman made the internet rounds.

“They really want me to be the bad guy,” he wrote on Instagram in response to the rumors. “Fuck your Hollywood bullshit, can’t have fun with your friends no more.” Kourtney’s sisters even united to drag him publicly, with Khloe Kardashian writing alongside a screenshot of Bendjima’s Instagram story, “Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson.” Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, also jumped in to shadily comment, “Nice pics from your boys trip.” Let’s see if they keep that same energy for Disick.