Kourtney Kardashian Acting In 'She's All That' Remake Is A Real Thing That Is Happening

The reality TV star and businesswoman is set to make her feature film debut in the upcoming gender-flipped remake of the ’90s teen rom-com “She’s All That.” It’s titled “He’s All That” and stars her friend and TikTok influencer Addison Rae.

Kardashian announced the news on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of herself reading the script in bed and the caption “studying @hesallthatmovie.”

The film’s official Instagram account reposted Kardashian’s photo with the message “Introducing Jessica Miles Torres.”

No other details about Kardashian’s role have been announced, but Variety reports she’ll pop up in a “cameo appearance,” so don’t expect much screen time.

The Poosh founder does have a few credits to her name, including guest spots on the long-running ABC soap “One Life to Live” back in 2011 and a bit role as herself on the FXX comedy series “Dave” earlier this year.

And, of course, she’s starred on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” for the past 13 years alongside her famous family.

Kardashian’s surprise casting is far from the most notable news to come out of the “He’s All That” production in recent days. The film’s shoot almost closed a heavily trafficked Los Angeles coronavirus testing site earlier this week, as the county surpassed 400,000 coronavirus cases.

The announcement that the testing site would be temporarily shuttered for the movie’s scheduled shoot sparked immediate backlash online from locals and public officials, with many directing their anger at Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. A representative for the mayor then announced that the site would remain open and honor the canceled appointments, as the film continues production in the area.

Film LA, the organization that acquired permits for the shoot, later said it “had prior knowledge” that a testing facility was operating at the same location, per Deadline.

As for “He’s All That,” it’s not garnering much excitement either with many expressing some hesitation over Rae, a TikTok star with no prior acting experience, taking the reins from Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachel Leigh Cook, who starred in the original movie. In the new film, Rae plays popular high schooler Padgett Sawyer, who is tasked with making over a nerdy outcast played by “Cobra Kai” actor Tanner Buchanan.

“She’s All That” scribe R. Lee Fleming wrote the script for the remake, which will be helmed by “Mean Girls” and “Freaky Friday” director Mark Waters.