Kourtney Kardashian Has Words For Fan Who Criticized Son's Appearance

Kourtney Kardashian will not stand for commenters coming after her children on social media.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star posted a photo of her youngest son, Reign, on Sunday after the family’s trip to Santa Ynez, California. In the first slide of the collection of pictures, the 4-year-old is pictured holding the reins of a horse.

Kardashian captioned the post, “A weekend away.” One commenter decided to elevate things to a hairy situation.

“She really need to cut his hair,” the social media troll wrote commented.

“She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own,” Kardashian replied back, drawing praise from fans on her page. “He is a happy boy.”

Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, share three children together: Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign.

The 40-year-old previously spoke about her and Disick’s parenting skills on “KUWTK” earlier this season, after Penelope’s nanny quit and Mason tried to start a fight at school.

“I don’t have a nanny anymore,” the Poosh creator said during an episode in September. “She said P was really upset. She was putting her in the car, and she scratched her in the face. But P can be out of control. I think she almost, like, blacks out and does these wild things.”

While momager Kris Jenner said that the situation was “serious,” Kourtney admitted to doing the same sort of things Penelope did, saying she used to “fucking slap nannies, like, bam, across the face.”

She went on to explain that it’s tough to figure out how to discipline Penelope.

“There’s nothing I can take away from physically that she will care about it. Mason I can take away [and] he cares. Penelope doesn’t care. Kids are different,” Kardashian added.

But there’s one thing that Kardashian and Disick agree on: The two would never hit their children. Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, told the couple that he would hit a child in an episode of “KUWTK” and even spoke about “whipping” a kid.

“Don’t ever talk about a child like that! Get the fuck out of here,” Disick said on the episode. Kardashian later defended her decision not to spank or hit her children on Twitter:

And in my opinion beating children is not the way to “get your kids in check”. When children are hurting or frustrated, the answer is not to physically hurt them. #KUWTK https://t.co/sPTc1ljpMU — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) September 23, 2019

So you think physical harm is the only action? That’s sad. Of course there are many consequences which we dealt with, I am very proud of my kids and being a parent isn’t always easy, but we do have consequences that don’t involve physical harm. #KUWTK https://t.co/s9PDSTHhdm — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) September 23, 2019