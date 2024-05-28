Kourtney Kardashian Says Her Son Rocky Has ‘Never Been In His Crib’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kourtney Kardashian is giving a life update on her and Travis Barker’s son, Rocky Thirteen.

On Monday, the “Kardashians” star, 45, held a Q&A on her Instagram Story, where fans asked the mom of four a series of parenting questions.

“New Mumma here, any tips on baby who only likes to be held to take a nap,” one person asked.

In response, the Poosh founder described her sleeping arrangements with Rocky, whom she and Barker welcomed in November.

“Enjoy every second! We do the same. He’s never been in his crib,” she replied, according to People. “It’s my favorite thing in the world.”

Rocky is Kardashian and Barker’s first child together. The reality star also shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with her ex Scott Disick. The Blink-182 drummer has two kids, Landon and Alabama, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

After another person asked Kardashian how she “kept going” during her turbulent journey with in vitro fertilization, the star opened up about undergoing multiple failed IVF treatments before having Rocky.

“I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God’s plan for my life,” she wrote. “Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health.”

“I know how hard it is to feel like you’re not trying but believing in God’s plan and saying your prayers is so powerful,” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum added.

She went on to clarify that she and Barker conceived their son without IVF.

“I want to be super clear bc is seems my answer to the IVF question may have been confusing,” Kardashian noted. “I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF... one year after stopping IF actually. Through God’s blessing, on Valentine’s Day.”

In October, Kardashian got candid about how becoming pregnant at 44 differed from her other, earlier pregnancies.