What's Hot

Celebritykourtney kardashiantravis barker

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker May Have Accidentally Revealed Their Baby's Name

"That's so bad. Even he knows it's bad," Alabama Barker once said of the name.
Natasha Jokic
Fans think they've sussed out what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's upcoming baby's name is.
Robert Kamau / GC Images
This summer, the couple revealed that they're expecting a baby boy. While it hasn't been the smoothest pregnancy — Kardashian had to have emergency fetal surgery earlier this month — it looks like things are thankfully going well.
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic
To go down this rabbit hole of baby names, we must first cast our minds back to the bygone era of June 2023. Barker filmed a video with daughter Alabama where he was asked about his GOAT baby name. "I like Rocky 13," he said. "That's this name that's been going through my head lately."
Complex

"That's so bad. Even he knows it's bad," Alabama replied.

When Alabama called it a "bad" name, Barker continued, "It is. It is bad. Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time." He went on to say that he was "possibly" going to give the name to his child, and that the movie Rocky further served as inspiration.
Mega / GC Images
Not long after the video was filmed, Barker commented on an Instagram of Kardashian's baby bump by writing, "I already know his name."
Kourtney Kardashian
Fast-forward to this weekend, and Barker and Kardashian had their socially distanced*, Disney-themed baby shower.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Commons at Calabasas

*Travis has COVID.

Some folks with better eyesight than me zoomed in on a picture of a wish tree on Kardashian's Instagram story and noticed that one note appeared to be addressed to "baby Rocky."
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images
If that weren't enough, Barker then liked a tweet that read, "Honestly, Rocky is def a cute name. I'm here for Rocky Barker."

Of course, maybe it’s a nickname! Maybe we’re all fools! Life is fleeting! Ah!

Related

kourtney kardashiantravis barker

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot