Kourtney Kardashian has a new beau, and he’s a familiar face: Travis Barker.

The couple, who were rumored to have been an item for weeks, revealed their relationship this week with a snapshot of their hands clasped together on Kardashian’s Instagram page.

The photo does not include a caption, but Barker notably commented on it with a black heart emoji.

Actor Khadijah Haqq McCray, a friend of the Kardashian family, revealed how the romance came to be in the comments, writing, “When friends become lovers ❤️.”

Barker has been in the Kardashian-Jenner family orbit for years now. The Blink-182 and +44 band member reportedly even had a brief crush on Kourtney’s sister, Kim.

Kardashian was previously in relationships with model Younes Bendjima and TV personality Scott Disick, with whom she shares her three children, while Barker was previously married to model Shanna Moakler.

After Kardashian and Barker made their announcement, fans had all the feelings to share on social media:

I am in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship. — alicia reynolds (@aliciaannn) February 17, 2021

My reaction to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: pic.twitter.com/0o8oxQTSJl — ariana renee ॐ (@thebookishrebel) February 17, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker is the only couple I care about I don’t even care about my own relationship anymore only this one pic.twitter.com/blm4E1gpda — Best Coast (@BestCoast) February 17, 2021

travis and kourtney are so cute✋ pic.twitter.com/rFMRdXQH2d — sara☁️ | stream iktr (@elpistolero19XX) February 17, 2021

Travis Barker is one of my favourite drummers and I know he's a family guy who loves his kids, and seeing him with Kourtney, who's been his friends and neighbor for years, makes me feel so happy. Kourtney and Travis deserves eachother 💜 pic.twitter.com/KCMvgYkc64 — Ry 😈 (@mycroftisgood) February 17, 2021

travis barker and kourtney kardashian??? when the hell... pic.twitter.com/8E5Zz7I5Qx — 𝑝𝑢𝑚𝑝𝑘𝑖𝑛 🌱 (@fakebetchlianna) February 17, 2021