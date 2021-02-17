Kourtney Kardashian has a new beau, and he’s a familiar face: Travis Barker.
The couple, who were rumored to have been an item for weeks, revealed their relationship this week with a snapshot of their hands clasped together on Kardashian’s Instagram page.
The photo does not include a caption, but Barker notably commented on it with a black heart emoji.
Actor Khadijah Haqq McCray, a friend of the Kardashian family, revealed how the romance came to be in the comments, writing, “When friends become lovers ❤️.”
Barker has been in the Kardashian-Jenner family orbit for years now. The Blink-182 and +44 band member reportedly even had a brief crush on Kourtney’s sister, Kim.
Kardashian was previously in relationships with model Younes Bendjima and TV personality Scott Disick, with whom she shares her three children, while Barker was previously married to model Shanna Moakler.
After Kardashian and Barker made their announcement, fans had all the feelings to share on social media: