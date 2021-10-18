Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are Engaged

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting married.

The two are engaged after the Blink-182 drummer proposed on a beach in Montecito, California on Sunday, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

Barker, 45, got down on one knee within an extravagant floral arrangement on the sand at a beachside hotel.

Kardashian, 42, confirmed the news on Instagram with a picture of the moment, captioned “forever.”

It will be the first time the reality star gets married. She shares three children with her ex-boyfriend, TV personality Scott Disick.

Barker was previously married to model Shanna Moakler.

