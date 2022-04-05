Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Reportedly Got Married In Vegas Chapel

It seems Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have taken their burning love to the next level — with a little help from an Elvis impersonator.

The couple, who have been dating publicly for a little over a year, reportedly got married at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas early Sunday morning, according to People and TMZ.

Representatives for Kardashian and Barker did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s inquiries.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the Grammys. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The pair, who got engaged with an extravagant beach proposal in October, reportedly tied the knot at around 1:45 a.m., still dressed in the clothes they’d worn at the Grammys that evening. They presented a wedding certificate to the chapel’s owner, Marty Frierson, who acted as their witness. The ceremony lasted half an hour.

An Elvis impersonator married them, which was reportedly an important detail for the couple. “They requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory,” Frierson told People.

“They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis,” Frierson told the magazine. “They showed a lot [of] love and had a lot of fun.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and the Blink-182 drummer — who are known for being very comfortable with public displays of affection — reportedly did not allow any outside photographers. However, they did bring their own, as well as private security.

A source told TMZ that this will not be the couple’s only wedding. Rather, they plan to have “several more.”

Kardashian and Barker attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party. Karwai Tang via Getty Images

This will be Kardashian’s first marriage, and Barker’s second. Kardashian was previously in a long-term, on-and-off relationship with TV personality Scott Disick, with whom she shares her three children. Barker was previously married to model Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares two children.

Congrats to the couple, and here’s to many more tongue-heavy makeout sessions in the future! (And our sincerest condolences to Disick.)